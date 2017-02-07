All New 2017 Kia Soul Will Be Sporting 201-Horsepower Tuborcharged Engine, Soul Gets More Masculine With Visual Refesh

The Korean car manufacturer, Kia, recently unveil the 2017 Kia Soul. The newest edition of Soul is now considered as one of the appealing generation of the brand claiming that it is better than its predecessor. But the changes that have been made are just minimal in terms of the features and styles.

As mentioned above, the Kia didn't change big time with its features and style, as the looks of Kia Soul may still be the same as the predecessor. But the update isn't just focusing on the physical appearance of the car, instead, they focused more in upgrading and updating what is underneath the hood.

CNET reported that the gigantic update of the latest Soul was the inclusion of more powerful engine. Wherein their top-trim Turbo model comes together with a complete 201-horsepower turbocharged engine. Though Kia Soul just made very small changes in its features, style, and efficiency but this "little changes" is what makes the Soul more appealing than the last generation.

Kia claimed that the car makes for an exclusive ride with its exterior, as it is nothing like of its kind in the market up to date. Furthermore, the 2017 Kia Soul comes with the newest generation of UVO3 dashboard with Android Auto connectivity and an Apple CarPlay. With the Android Auto Connectivity and Apple CarPlay, everything can be manipulated through the 7 or 8-inch screen depending on the option.

Moreover, Kia Soul is sporting the red exterior accent line which is reminiscent of GTI's aesthetic. Making the 2017 Kia Soul's appearance more masculine due to its flat-bottomed steering wheel, Car and Driver reported.

Soul has an athletic appeal and it is because of its 18-inch wheels while the 1.6-liter turbocharged are inline-four that makes 195 pound-feet of torque and 201-horsepower. Kia still remains to be a good choice for its practicality, uniqueness, and attractiveness due to its boxy exterior, set aside the trim level.

The Kia Soul will start at a price of $15,990 for the Soul's base model - manual transmission. But for the top of the line - Turbo Exclaim has a price of $22,650.