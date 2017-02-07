Google Map New Updates Could Make Commuting More Bearable - Updates Currently For Android Users Only

Google Maps is now driver and commuter-friendly with new updates released Monday for its Android users. The goal is to make the daily commute easier and less time-consuming with new on-the-go features. Users who are new to their destination and people who already know where to go may use these new features and save precious commuting time.

The three access tabs on Google Maps get a boost, says Fortune. There will be a new information box located at the bottom of the home screen to allow users instant answers to what they want to know. The information box leads users to three tabs namely places, driving and transit.

People who drive can estimate how much time it would take to drive from home to work, given they saved their addresses, using Google Map Driving tab. This tab will now show nearby traffic conditions and possible delays should a driver takes the route. Real-time traffic will also be displayed once a user decides to "Start driving."

Google Maps Transit tab provides recommendations for train and bus travel. Again, expected time of arrival is displayed on each route. With the new update, users can now find transit stations plus view real-time train or bus schedules. Meanwhile the Places tab shows nearby establishments. Users can find a list of banks, restaurants, pharmacies, gas stations or ATMs. The update allows users to see actual images of the area and even check descriptions of the vicinity.

BGR also reported additional Google Map features which could improve driving and commuting by leaps and bounds. Offline map downloads is first on the list and is a feature that allows users to view a downloaded map even without internet connectivity.

Another popular feature is Driving Mode wherein the app predicts where a driver is headed even before asking for directions. Driving Mode also provides real-time traffic information but is currently available for Android users only.

Still other unique but nonetheless helpful features save commuters and drivers time and effort and thus makes the daily commute more bearable. These are the Find a Bathroom feature where the app helps zoom to the nearest restroom from where the user is and Traffic Patterns where users can check live and typical traffic conditions along a certain route.

All these features are currently available on Android phones. Google has not released information when these will be available on iOS.