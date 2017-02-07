'Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind' Update: Expanded Game To Come in Four Editions; New Upgrades & New Trial, New PvP Mode Also Introduced

Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

By Jose Mari Teves (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 07, 2017 08:02 AM EST
(Photo : GameNews PlayStation/YouTube)

It was just announced in late January 2017 that the iconic Island of Vvardenfell would be added to "The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind" game expansion. Bethesda further, said that the newest upgrade of "Elder Scroll Online: Morrowind" offers more than 30 hours of brand new content and a new playable class, called the Warden.

About the Warden

What makes this new class interesting is its unique ability to control natural powerful magic and features a raging bear as its sidekick. According to MobilenApps, it's up to the players' decision to customize the Warden's abilities to suit their specific fighting style.

About the Game

"The Elder Scroll Online: Morrowind" expanded game will be featuring the main mission, which will require players to help the Legendary Warrior/Poet and Guardian of Vvardenfell, Vivec, to save the world against the dangerously deadly Daedra warriors. To do that, players are needed to travel to certain places around Vvardenfell, like the Volcanic Ashland, the Mushroom forest, and the streets of Vivec City to find a cure for Vivec's unknown disease and restore his health back to normal.

New Modes to try out

The newest upgrade of Elder Scroll Online: Morrowind also provides a new trial and a PvP mode. The new 12-players trial requires gamers, along with their allies, to fight their enemies in the Telvanni, Tower of Tel Fry, the Clockwork City, and the Halls of Fabrication.

In the PvP mode, gamers can fight each other in 4v4v4 combats. "Elder Scroll Online: Morrowind" will come in four different editions, all consisting of the Standard Edition, the Upgraded Edition, the Digital Collector's Edition, and a Physical Collector's Edition.

These editions will be launched on June 7, 2017. To apply for "The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind" expansion game, sign up the form available on the Official Elder Scrolls Online website.

TagsBethesda, The Elder Scrolls, The Elder Scrolls Online

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

