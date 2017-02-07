'God of War 4' Update: New PS4 Release Date; Trailer, Story, Gameplay & More

The "God of War" game series was brutal, tightly designed and incomparably amazing on the PS2 and PS3, but most people believed that they have seen the last of Kratos after "God of War: Ascension." However, Sony shocked and surprised everyone last year with their official reveal of "God of War 4" during last year's E3 event.

New God of War game

According to Tech.Mic, the game will officially be titled simply as "God of War." It will be a soft reboot of the series on PS4 that will bring back the angriest man in gaming but little else from the older titles.

There still isn't a great number of information regarding the new God of War 4 for PS4, but it has been expected that more and more updated will be coming as the days go by.

An all-new Kratos

"God of War 4" will abandon its predecessors' ancient Greece theme and will be replaced with a more Nordic-ish setting. Since the end of "God of War 3," Kratos has been living as a mere mortal in the Scandinavian mountains with his young son, Atreus.

While this is indeed the same old grumpy Kratos as before (despite the drastic change in setting), he is now a fully changed man, creative director Cory Barlog said in an interview with DigitalSpy.

"Kratos now believes that being a god is nothing more than a disease, and that rage is a side effect of that disease. He is terrified that he's passed it on to his son," Barlog said.

Kratos and his son

The relationship between Kratos and Atreus will be vital to the game's narrative and gameplay mechanics. For the first time in his life, Kratos is making some serious effort towards controlling his anger so that Atreus can grow up to be a better man than himself.

No release date was given just yet

Until now, Sony hasn't given any hint of a release date for "God of War 4." Many speculations say that it's possible that it won't even come out this year. Updates will be coming out eventually.