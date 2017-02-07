Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Toyota, Suzuki Japanese Giant Automakers Establish its Partnership for Ecological and Safety Technology

New York International Auto Show Holds Preview For Media

The Japanese automakers Toyota Motor Corp., and Suzuki Motor Corp. issued a decision after discussing its partnership in October. After the following approval by the company board of directors, both Japanese automakers signed a memorandum arrangement to work together in ecological and security innovation to the rapidly developing area in the business.

According to Yahoo News, both companies has another range for possible partnership and that is information technology, which additionally providing each other with products and parts. Suzuki does not have a hybrid, electric car or power module vehicle in its lineup. Self-driving vehicles are additionally a developing focus in the business. However, Toyota President Akio Toyoda admired  Suzuki's pioneer spirit.

Toyoda said in an announcement that he genuinely grateful for giving them a chance to cooperate with the company such as Suzuki, which floods with the spirit of the challenge, and Toyota is looking forward to learning much from them. Suzuki additionally said that the company had proposed Toyota on such a partnership for quite a long time, and now the partnership begins by building a solid agreeable relationship.

Since creating a cutting edge innovation is costly, ABC News reported that Toyota Motor Corporation, the producer of Camry, Prius hybrid, and Lexus luxury models, and Suzuki Motor Corp., which has some expertise in tiny cars would like to reduce costs by working together. In which both automakers have urged the others to join the partnership.

Suzuki Chairman Osamu Suzuki wanted to give its fullest effort and to go for producing results that will lead Toyota to a reason that it was the best thing to have chosen to work with Suzuki. Toyota was the world leading in selling gas-electric hybrids that are headed by Prius, and it is additionally taking a shot at fuel cells and electric vehicles. While, emissions regulations are tightening all over the world, during of developing concerns about the environment and global warming.

