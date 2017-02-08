ZTE Blade A2 Plus With 5,000 mAh Battery Launched

ZTE has launched its new smartphone Blade A2 Plus, in India at Rs 11,999 the smartphone is exclusively available on e-commerce site like flipkart from February 5 Flipkart started selling Blade A2 Plus. Competing against the most popular Xiaomi Redimi Note 4 and Lenovo K6 Power the taking point of the Blade A2 Plus will be its big 5,000mAh battery, which the company claims is good enough to last for two days.

According to Digit the news device will sport a 5.5-inches full HD display and this smartphone will be powered by 1.5GHz MediaTek MT6750T octa-core processor which will come with a 4GB of RAM it also offers 32GB onboard storage which can be expanded via microSD card. Also a fingerprint scanner below the rear camera, just like Mi Note 4.

As per News18 the smartphone will be equipped with a 13-megapixel rear facing camera and a 8-megapixel front facing selfie camer. The smartphone runs MiFavor 3.5 UI based on Android Marshmallow. At its price, the device will be against the similarly priced smartphones like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and the Coolpad Cool 1.

The ZTE Blade A2 Plus might be the first of eight smartphones which the company plans to launch in the first quarter of this year. The Chief Marketing Officer for ZTE, Sachin Batra said that the company will start with the Blade lineup of phones. The first two device will initially available on an e-commerce platform, and will later be available offline as well. Further, ZTE will launch its Axon range of device in India in the second half of 2017.

TheLenovo K6 Power, priced at Rs 10,999, comes with a 5-inch full HD display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with 32GB inbuild storage memory, and a microSD card slot for expanding the storage. The smartphone sports 13-megapixel rear camera and 8-megapixel front camera. It also has a fingerprint scanner. The smartphone comes with a 4,000mAh battery.