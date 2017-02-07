Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, February 07, 2017 | Updated at 9:00 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

'World of Warcraft' WoW Tokens Can Now Be Used as Credit in Other Blizzard Games

By Mariel Mae Peralta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 07, 2017 08:00 AM EST
Comic-Con International 2016 - Preview Night

Comic-Con International 2016 - Preview Night(Photo : Matt Cowan/Getty Images)

Blizzard is big on gold and seems to be making "World of Warcraft" as their main game in the newest company update. The tokens earned in "World of Warcraft" may now be used in other Blizzard games in the Battle.net client like "Hearthstone," "StarCraft 2," "Overwatch" and more.

Blizzard's "World of Warcraft" WoW Tokens

Tokens used in "World of Warcraft" can now be used in other Blizzard games, Polygon reports. It can generally be converted to be used for Battle.net transactions. The WoW tokens can only be previously used for extending their "World of Warcraft" gaming.

This means that WoW Tokens can be used to purchase "Hearthstone" cards or buy "Overwatch" items like skins, loot boxes and more. WoW Tokens can also be used in other Blizzard games including "Diablo 3," "Star Craft 2" and "Heroes of the Storm."

Additionally, "World of Warcraft" items that players want to get rid of can be sold for WoW Tokens. However, Blizzard players will need a bit of math and checking to keep up with the value of the gold in the marketplace.

How to Buy WoW Tokens

For those who don't know, WoW Tokens are converted from gold earned from playing "World of Warcraft." Tokens can be bought at the Auction House in exchange for in-game gold, Express reports. To claim after purchase, go to the mailbox, add to bag and choose whether add to Battle.net Balance or add 30 more days for WoW gaming.

Unfortunately, WoW Tokens have no definite value because it increases or decreases with the demand of gold in the marketplace. For those who will be selling their WoW Tokens, they will be given a "quoted amount of gold" that will be released to them once their WoW Tokens are sold.

Do you like the WoW Token system for the Blizzard games in Battle.net? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

SEE ALSO

'Death Stranding' News: PS4 Release Date Set; Hideo Kojima Comments About ‘Transfarring’ Nintendo Switch

'Overwatch' News & Updates: Blizzard Sends Lucio to 'Heroes of the Storm'; Cheating Ps4, Xbox One Players Getting Mass Banned

‘Super Mario Run’ News & Update: Nintendo Adds Gold Goombas in New Event

'Last of Us 2' News: How Ellie and Joey Did Not Almost Make it in Naughty Dog’s Zombie Survival Sequel

'Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom' Will Be Ported to PC, Confirms Level-5

TagsWorld of Warcraft, WOW, World of Warcraft news, WoW Tokens, blizzard, Battle.net, World of Warcraft Tokens, WoW gold, Blizzard games

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

Argentina & U.S Trade Agreements Obama Trade Agreements

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

shape of you iPhone 8 rumors

Teen Choice Awards 2016 - Show

Kobe Bryant’s high school basketball jersey as well as other memorabilia was stolen from his shrine at Lower Merion High School in Philadelphia; jersey has little value because it’s only a replica.

Kobe Bryant's jersey and HS basketball memorabilia were stolen from their case in his alma mater in Pennsylvania. Sources say that there was very little value in the stolen items and the jersey was in fact a replica.
NBA News: Spurs To Begin Annual Rodeo Road Trip; Some Facts to know about the Spurs' Tradition

NBA News: Spurs To Begin Annual Rodeo Road Trip; Some Facts to know about the Spurs' Tradition
Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons

Proud Wife Gisele Bundchen Gets Overwhelmed after Tom Brady's Nail-Biting Super Bowl Win Between New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons
UFC 194: Aldo vs. McGregor

Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 3 Fight Coming Soon; Floyd Mayweather, Diaz Insults UFC Champ
T-Mobile Club Magenta Featuring Major Lazer Sound System Powered By Pandora

T-Mobile Super Bowl Three Minutes Ad Features Justin Bieber, Rob Gronkowski
NBA News: Carmelo Anthony Not Fazed By Boos, Keeping Things 'Melo' While Playing High-Level Basketball

NBA News: Carmelo Anthony Not Fazed By Boos, Keeping Things 'Melo' While Playing High-Level Basketball
Popular Smart Phone Apps Of 2016

Airbnb Super Bowl Commercial Refers Trump's Travel Ban Issues

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

iPad Air 3 & iPad Mini 5 Update: Release Date CONFIRMED, Apple to Refresh Lineups in March 2017

'Overwatch' News & Updates: Blizzard Sends Lucio to 'Heroes of the Storm'; Cheating Ps4, Xbox One Players Getting Mass Banned

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 78 Spoilers: 'Be Careful What You Wish For' Goku's In Alliance With The Best Fighter After Hearing The Ruthless Consequence

Happy Valentine’s Day For ‘Pokemon GO’ Players – ‘Friendship’ Element For Gen 2 Eevee Evolutions

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics