'World of Warcraft' WoW Tokens Can Now Be Used as Credit in Other Blizzard Games

Blizzard is big on gold and seems to be making "World of Warcraft" as their main game in the newest company update. The tokens earned in "World of Warcraft" may now be used in other Blizzard games in the Battle.net client like "Hearthstone," "StarCraft 2," "Overwatch" and more.

Blizzard's "World of Warcraft" WoW Tokens

Tokens used in "World of Warcraft" can now be used in other Blizzard games, Polygon reports. It can generally be converted to be used for Battle.net transactions. The WoW tokens can only be previously used for extending their "World of Warcraft" gaming.

This means that WoW Tokens can be used to purchase "Hearthstone" cards or buy "Overwatch" items like skins, loot boxes and more. WoW Tokens can also be used in other Blizzard games including "Diablo 3," "Star Craft 2" and "Heroes of the Storm."

Advertisement

Additionally, "World of Warcraft" items that players want to get rid of can be sold for WoW Tokens. However, Blizzard players will need a bit of math and checking to keep up with the value of the gold in the marketplace.

How to Buy WoW Tokens

For those who don't know, WoW Tokens are converted from gold earned from playing "World of Warcraft." Tokens can be bought at the Auction House in exchange for in-game gold, Express reports. To claim after purchase, go to the mailbox, add to bag and choose whether add to Battle.net Balance or add 30 more days for WoW gaming.

Unfortunately, WoW Tokens have no definite value because it increases or decreases with the demand of gold in the marketplace. For those who will be selling their WoW Tokens, they will be given a "quoted amount of gold" that will be released to them once their WoW Tokens are sold.

Do you like the WoW Token system for the Blizzard games in Battle.net? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.