Kobe Bryant’s HS Memorabilia Stolen From His ‘Shrine’ – Thief Or Fan Could Be Behind Robbery

Kobe Bryant's alma mater, Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Pennsylvania was surprised to find out that the popular alumnus' "shrine" was ransacked and his memorabilia stolen Sunday evening. Kobe's basketball jersey was stolen along with other cherished memorabilia.

Officials say that the stolen items have very little monetary value considering the jersey was just a replica. Rumors said that it could either be a thief who did not know the value of these items or a full-pledged Kobe fan who did the crime.

Whoever took Kobe Bryant's memorabilia busted a lock found on the display case, says ABC News. The case, dubbed as "Kobe's Shrine," was to commemorate his outstanding talents ever since he was just a student in Lower Merion High School. This was also supposed to feature the ESPY Icon Award recipient was able to rise up from an ordinary student to a basketball legend.

Aside from the replica jersey, the thief also took the 1996 state championship trophy, the net for that game and a number of Nike sneakers signed and autographed by Kobe Bryant himself. School officials also thought that the thief is not after the money he could get from selling the items since they said that the jersey and the shoes had very little monetary value. This led them to suspect that a fan could be behind the crime. The stolen uniform was just a replica of what the NBA star wore when he was just a student.

Meanwhile, NBC Sports said that police are already in the case. They are currently reviewing security camera recordings to determine the identity of the thief. Whether this was done by an actual thief or an obsessed fan, a robbery is still a robbery and to think it happened in Kobe Bryant's alma mater.

More updates about the thief who stole from Kobe Bryant's alma mater will be available as soon as security camera recordings have been reviewed.