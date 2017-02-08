Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Nokia P1 Will Come With Snapdragon 835 And More

Feb 08, 2017
It's expected that Nokia will announce two new smartphones at Mobile World Congress later this month. One of these devices is expected to be a budget smartphone which is codenamed as Nokia D1C while on the other side the second device is rumored to be a Snapdragon 83-powered flagship. The Nokia P1 was recently spotted in the form of a leaked video which indicates a metal and glass design and dedicated camera shutter.

According to Digit Samsung is currently holding onto all Snapdragon 835 chipsets from Qualcomm and the Galaxy S8 will be the first to feature the new processor in their hardware. While Samsung may have first dibs, Nokia could very well showcase the device at MWC, but release it only in April this year.

As per HindustanTimes Nokia P1 is rumors to be based on its sharp design, featuring metal and glass attractive construction. Rumors in the past also suggest that the device will arrive with a ceramic back, which is similar to Xiaomi Mi Mix. The leaked video also shows that the smartphone is coming with a home button that also turns to be a fingerprint sensor.

The Nokia P1 is rumored to come up with a 5.3-inches IGZO display with a rate of 1 to 120Hz. The display also tends to have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and offer the Snapdragon 835 processor. The smartphone is expected to be IP55 or IP57 certified and made available in two variants 128GB or 256GB storage option.

Considering that this is a Nokia device, the camera should remain a top priority here. The leaks indicate that the device will feature a 22.6-megapixel rear shooter with Carl Zeiss lens. The device is also likely to offer a dedicated shutter key. Other specifications include Android 7.0 Nougat with Z-Launcher UI and 3500mAh battery.

The P1 is expected to start retailing at around $800 (roughly Rs. 54,500) for the 128GB model and around $950 (roughly Rs. 64,700) for the 256GB variant.

