Facebook, Google will Joined Forces with France to Fight Against 'Fake News'

The giant firms like Facebook and Google have joined forces with the news organizations that is operating in France to launch new fact-checking services at the end of the month. The initial focus will be on covering the expected French election, yet with various international associations engaging, which make the project's span could develop.

However, Reuters reported that Facebook, Google, and the new aggregators experienced harsh criticisms during the U.S. presidential vote when it turned out to be clear that they had coincidentally fanned false news reports. Facebook said that it would work with eight French news associations, including the news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP), the new channel BFM TV, and the daily papers L'Express and Le Monde to limit its risk that false news showed up on the platform.

Facebook as one the vectors, additionally supporting a different activity that launched by Google named "CrossCheck" which approaches clients to submit links to contested content to a committed site with the goal that it can be examined.

The service is sponsored by First Draft News, an association that offers guidance on the best way to discover, confirm, and publish the content on the social web, with the support from Google, Facebook, and news associations including BuzzFeed News, and a large group of national and regional French newspapers, according to PC World reports.

Facebook is the world's greatest social network that has 24 million clients in France, more than 33 percent of the country's population. The fake news will depend on users to flag fake news on its system so that the articles can then have a fact-checked by its partner associations. Facebook is likewise taking steps against fake news in Germany, where government officials have worried that false stories and hate speech online could influence a federal election in September.