New Image From ‘Justice League’ Features Aquaman, Wonder Woman And Cyborg In Extraterrestrial Action

DC Extended Universe's "Justice League" is one of the most anticipated upcoming movies of 2017. The ensemble star cast members include some major names such as Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, and Ciarán Hinds.

DCEU's previous ensemble movies "Superman vs Batman" and "Suicide Squad" can theatrically be termed as hit at the box office. However, they were a disappointment to fans. Since then DC is trying its level best to revolve around the tainted reputation. Fans definitely won't expect anything less from "Justice League".

According to Games Radar, the new issue of Total Film magazine gives a major sneak peek at what to expect from the movie. Until the actual release, fans can quench their thirst with the new Justice League image that brings together Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) in an interesting location.

It's not revealed where exactly they are but there are high chances that the backdrop may not be on Earth. The unusual structure might be something extraterrestrial. Perhaps the background is from the planet Apokolips where the lead villain Steppenwolf is from. There are also rumors that maybe it's something Kryptonian to link Superman with the movie.

According to Movie Pilot, rumors are rife that "Justice League" may go downhill as stated by the website Batman On Film. Sources stated that just like DCEU's previous two ensemble cast movies, this one is also feared to be a total mess.

Along with Gadot, Momoa, and Fisher, Justice League will also feature Ben Affleck as Batman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Henry Cavill as Superman, Ezra Miller as the Flash, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta, and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. Zack Snyder returns as the director.

 

 

