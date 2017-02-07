Next iPhones To Boast Ceramic Finish As Apple Gets Laser Polishing Patent, iPhone 8 Unlikely

The future iPhones could boast ceramic bodies, as hinted by new laser polishing patent that Apple has just recently received. As soon as the news broke out, rumor rangers and tech savvies are quick to point out that the tech giant could be investigating news materials for the iPhone line. This could mean that a possible zirconia ceramic body would bury the old models’ metal unibody designs.

It is believed that the laser polishing technology could allow Apple to venture to a material that is more durable than aluminum and glass. The new patent, titled as Laser Polishing Ceramic Material, further hinted Apple’s interest to utilize its Watch ceramic casings to its other products, reported Patently Apple. As the new jet black finish of iPhone 7 is prone to scratches, a ceramic material might be an attractive alternative.

The news outlet further suggested that the possible ceramic component of the new iPhones could be formed from a transparent ceramic material including sapphire, zirconia, or other similar material. The sapphire component is expected to improve scratch resistance and strength of the phone’s body case. These hard materials, however, cannot be polished easily using traditional techniques but could be achieved using high temperatures and laser technology.

In other words, the laser polishing technology could make things easier for Apple to experiment into an iPhone with a ceramic finish. As such, the new patent opens limitless possibilities for the next iPhone’s body finish which range from liquid metal, zirconia, corundum, and sapphire among others. This sparked excitements among tech savvies and consumers alike that the iPhone 8 could feature this design.

Considering that the iPhone 8 would mark the lineup’s 10 years, several upgrades are being expected to come with it. WCCFTech, however, differed rumors that the iPhone 7’s successor could be equipped with a ceramic body. This is because the technology needs time to be perfect, and the Apple will be rolling out its flagship phone sometime this 2017.

The manufacturing process could hinder the Apple iPhone 8 to boast a ceramic body. The concept, however, is interesting, especially by considering that it will land on the future iPhones. Stay tuned for more exciting updates!