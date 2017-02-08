Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, February 08, 2017 | Updated at 2:38 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

‘World War Z 2’ Update: Sequel Gets Undetermined Release Date

By Robert Gonzales (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 08, 2017 01:04 PM EST
'World War Z' Japan Premiere

'World War Z' Japan Premiere(Photo : Credit: Ken Ishii / Stringer)

 

2013's sleeper hit film "World War Z" did make a lot of revenue against its budget when it hit the market. The zombie thriller film starring Brad Pitt went on a number 1 box office hit for days with the story of a man trying to save his family amidst a nation full of undead. Viewers of the film surely needed a sequel for another adventure starring Pitt and the zombies, which were announced months after the success. However, recent news indicates that the sequel won't hit this year.

According to Slash Film, Paramount is making some huge changes in its calendar as "World War Z" sequel is getting out of the plate. The sequel was set to be released this June 9, 2017, but after the recent announcement of a delay, the release is still undetermined. One major factor to consider is the loss of J.A. Bayona as the director. It was reported that since the project came slow, the director has left the production and the studio could not find one suitable director to replace Bayona.

Moreover, Hollywood Reporter said that even though this may not be the year to see more of Brad Pitt's battle with the zombies, the sequel might just be ready for a 2018 or 2019 release. It is known that Hollywood studios are already booking calendar releases of sequels even before the project starts shooting. This is the case for "World War Z" which hit in 2013 and got a huge amount of $540 million when it runs through theaters worldwide. Further, there are also reports that indicate another reason for the delay, which is the script. Since the "World War Z's" ending shows one cure on the apocalypse, the writers could be developing the script to have a better story to tell.

As of the moment, all fans can do is wait for the production team to make the official announcement with regard to the release date of "World War Z 2"

 

 

SEE ALSO

‘Deadpool 2’ Update: Talks Of Film Cross Over With Wolverine Surfaces

‘Power Rangers’ Update: New Posters Heavily Features Zords

‘The Snowman’ Update: First Look On Michael Fassbender’s Role As Detective

‘Scarface’ Update: Diego Luna Has Been Chosen As Lead; Fuqua Won’t Helm

‘John Wick 2’ Update: Keanu Reeves Get A Mini Reunion With The Matrix Cast; TV Series To Follow

TagsWorld War Z, Paramount, Brad Pitt, World War Z Sequel

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada Castro's funeral

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

SPORTS

David Beckham knighthood knighthood

Cristiano Ronaldo One Year Closer To Retirement, Will Real Madrid Struggle Mightily Without Their Superstar?

Cristiano Ronaldo One Year Closer To Retirement, Will Real Madrid Struggle Mightily Without Their Superstar?

Cristiano Ronaldo has just celebrated his 32nd birthday. With that, he is also inching closer and closer towards retirement. Once he does retire, will Real Madrid cope up with his absence? Judging by the statistics given, it does show that they actually can.
NFL News: Brady & Belichick Combo Has Been Amazing, Pats Likely To Repeat Next Season

NFL News: Brady & Belichick Combo Has Been Amazing, Pats Likely To Repeat Next Season
Masai Ujiri

NBA News: Raptors Starting To Fall Apart, Need An Upgrade; New Team Overtaking No. 1 Spot In Rankings
NBA News: Zach LaVine's Injury Might Deal Huge Blow To His Future With Wolves

NBA News: Zach LaVine's Injury Might Deal Huge Blow To His Future With Wolves
WWE SummerSlam 2015

WWE Elimination Chamber 2017: AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, John Cena and Other Matches
NBA Trade Rumors: Melo - Love Trade Talk resurfaces; Is James Trying To Get 'Melo To Join The Cavs?

NBA Trade Rumors: Melo - Love Trade Talk resurfaces; Is James Trying To Get 'Melo To Join The Cavs?
Teen Choice Awards 2016 - Show

Kobe Bryant’s high school basketball jersey as well as other memorabilia was stolen from his shrine at Lower Merion High School in Philadelphia; jersey has little value because it’s only a replica.

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

iPad Air 3 & iPad Mini 5 Update: Release Date CONFIRMED, Apple to Refresh Lineups in March 2017

'Overwatch' News & Updates: Blizzard Sends Lucio to 'Heroes of the Storm'; Cheating Ps4, Xbox One Players Getting Mass Banned

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 78 Spoilers: 'Be Careful What You Wish For' Goku's In Alliance With The Best Fighter After Hearing The Ruthless Consequence

Happy Valentine’s Day For ‘Pokemon GO’ Players – ‘Friendship’ Element For Gen 2 Eevee Evolutions

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics