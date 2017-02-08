‘World War Z 2’ Update: Sequel Gets Undetermined Release Date

2013's sleeper hit film "World War Z" did make a lot of revenue against its budget when it hit the market. The zombie thriller film starring Brad Pitt went on a number 1 box office hit for days with the story of a man trying to save his family amidst a nation full of undead. Viewers of the film surely needed a sequel for another adventure starring Pitt and the zombies, which were announced months after the success. However, recent news indicates that the sequel won't hit this year.

According to Slash Film, Paramount is making some huge changes in its calendar as "World War Z" sequel is getting out of the plate. The sequel was set to be released this June 9, 2017, but after the recent announcement of a delay, the release is still undetermined. One major factor to consider is the loss of J.A. Bayona as the director. It was reported that since the project came slow, the director has left the production and the studio could not find one suitable director to replace Bayona.

Moreover, Hollywood Reporter said that even though this may not be the year to see more of Brad Pitt's battle with the zombies, the sequel might just be ready for a 2018 or 2019 release. It is known that Hollywood studios are already booking calendar releases of sequels even before the project starts shooting. This is the case for "World War Z" which hit in 2013 and got a huge amount of $540 million when it runs through theaters worldwide. Further, there are also reports that indicate another reason for the delay, which is the script. Since the "World War Z's" ending shows one cure on the apocalypse, the writers could be developing the script to have a better story to tell.

As of the moment, all fans can do is wait for the production team to make the official announcement with regard to the release date of "World War Z 2"