Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Microsoft Surface Phone: Delayed Release Confirmed Till Late 2018

By Shailesh Sharma
First Posted: Feb 08, 2017
Microsoft Previews New Center In Berlin

(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Microsoft Surface Phone is seemed to be delayed till 2018. At this point, Microsoft fans know about the organization's forthcoming hardware event on October 26 and certainly hope it will reveal some insight into probably the most oft-made inquiries about Microsoft's plans for its versatile releases and gaming console. 

 The occasion is generally about Windows 10 advancements as opposed to certain hardware specifications however considering all the clamor made in the past couple of weeks by the many bits of gossip, leaks, and speculations from all around rumored sources, it appears to be likely for the Microsoft Surface Phone to be flaunted at the occasion. What's improbable is any news identified with smartphones at the occasion reports, Windowsreport.com. Microsoft Surface Phone is speculated to come up with great specs. 

The Surface Phone was reputed to be released in 2017 at the soonest, as revealed by a few sound sources. Be that as it may, now, gossipy tidbits have reemerged and the release is to be deferred until to the extent 2018. PCadvisor reports the phone might come up with the squared metallic body.

The earlier speculation that seemed expressed that the Microsoft Surface Phone is good to go to be released in late 2016. A couple of months after the fact, it got to be distinctly open that the handset would make its presentation around the late spring of 2017, some place around the rollout of Windows 10 Redstone 2 upgrade. 

Mary Jo Foley as of late affirmed this news and squashed all trusts of users getting a Surface Phone in their grasp at any point in the near future, additionally including that "it will probably be late 2017 or perhaps not until 2018" preceding the Surface Phone is launched.

2018 is quite a while to sit tight for Microsoft's Surface smartphone. Regardless of the possibility that the release is not postponed any further, users trusts would have topped by then considering the expanded hold up. For more Microsoft Surface Phone, stay tune.

 

 

