Drugs, Alcohol And Affairs: Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie Documentary To Reveal All The Dirty Secrets

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's relationship has always been a wonder to their fans. From their dating stage to divorce, everything has made headlines.

And now comes a scandalous documentary that promises to reveal all the dirty secrets Brad and Angie have every tried to cover up. The documentary is named Broken: The Incredible Story of Brad and Angelina, and promises to reveal everything from drugs, affairs and the exact reason of their divorce.

The new documentary is being directed by filmmaker and best-selling author Ian Halperin. According to The Sun the 52-year-old investigative journalist is planning to expose very intimate details.

The documentary is still in the production stage but it has already started slipping tid bits for the public. A production insider recently told Radar Online how Angie was not the key reason for the split pf Brad and Jennifer Aniston.

"Brad and Jen were having serious issues for a long time before Angelina came along," Radar quoted the source. "This film will finally reveal the real reason Brad and Jen split. If it wasn't Angelina Jolie it would have been someone else!"

The source further added that Jen is definitely taking a breath of relief after seeing how Brad's future turned out to be. Reportedly, the "Friends" actress feels she has dodged a bullet as Brad's name started getting linked with alcohol and drugs.

The source also said that the documentary will feature some never-before-seen footage of Brad and Angelina themselves. Close friends of the ex Hollywood couple have been interviewed and all of it will be shown in the documentary.

The documentary is expected to shock the viewers. It is possible that their outlook may completely change on Brad and Angie.

Currently, the ex-pair are busy with the bitter custody battle of their six children. Brad is ready to negotiate for a shared custody but Angelina wants a sole one.