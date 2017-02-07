'Rick and Morty' Season 3 Updates: Premiere In April to Features Mr. Poopy Butthole Warned

The premiere date of “Rick and Morty” Season 3 has been dragged indefinitely, starting with missing the 2016 window. While this frustrates anticipating fans, there has been a warning from Mr. Poopy Butthole, alluding to a year and a half or longer time frame for the show’s return. If this ultimatum will be followed, the Adult Swim cartoon might arrive sometime in April.

The last episode of “Rick and Morty” aired on October 2015, thus, doing the math, audiences could get a premiere date of April 2017. That is, if Mr. Poopy Butthole is true, then, new intergalactic adventures will set off again. Last week, co-creator spoke during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival and although he gave an explanation for the delay of “Rick and Morty” Season 3, he was mum about its release date.

Harmon admitted the frustrations that the team are going through in the creation of new episodes of the beloved sci-fi mature cartoon. “Yeah, we f*cked up, and it’s hard to put your finger on how we f*cked up. ‘Rick and Morty’ keeps taking longer and longer to writer, and I don’t know why,” Harmon was quoted saying at Youtube’s pop-up space in Utah by Indiewire.

Harmon also took the responsibility on why new episodes of “Rick and Morty” Season 3 are not broadcasting yet. “It’s late because of me” as he admitted that he and Justin Roiland often fight while working. As of the moment, it is not clear yet when the new episodes will be coming.

Although the delay is painful for the craving audiences, it gave more time for the creators to work on and to further polish the highly-awaited episodes of “Rick and Morty” Season 3. To distract the fans, Harmon unveiled a new website of the show dubbed as the “Galactic Federation” with the concept of aliens taking a peek on the daily activities of humans, as per Screen Rant.

REGISTER FOR THE GALACTIC FEDERATION. YOU LITERALLY HAVE TO. https://t.co/WFxylZgMrU — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) January 30, 2017

Filled with the bizarre humor that characterizes “Rick and Morty,” the site invites fans to click on a button to get their federation awards. Check it out to experience the fun and connect to intergalactic elements. Stay tuned for more exciting updates!