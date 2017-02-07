‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Updates: Talking Too Much About Sex Forbidden

Universal Pictures executives have forbidden the “Fifty Shades Darker” cast to talk dirty during promo interviews, revealed Marcia Gay Harden. Apparently, the cast cannot talk too much about sex or make explicit and graphic references when speaking to the media. The reason is in order to emphasize on the romance rather than on the kinky details that the BDSM film is rich of.

The Oscar-winner actress who portrayed the mother of Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) in the sequel of “Fifty Shades of Grey” revealed to The Sun that she has been reprimanded after inadvertently tweeting about sex toys. Harden revealed that she was told to not say such sexual reference on public anymore. “We can’t talk too much about nipple clamps,” she said.

Consequently, all the actors of “Fifty Shades Darker” were banned to talk about sexy stuff during interviews. This has been justified to diverge the focus of the audience to the romance rather than to the raunchy sex. Apparently “Fifty Shades Darker” aim for an atmosphere of romance than a sex fest, which most of the audiences perceived the film as.

Meanwhile, Dornan and Dakota Johnson went into a fitness training to be in shape for “Fifty Shades Darker.” The duo trained under celebrity fitness guru Ramona Braganza so that Dornan can boast an athletic muscular frame and for Johnson to entice in a lean and graceful physique, reported New York Post.

Aside from appearing sexy, the main actors were also physically trained for the marathon of BDSM scenes.

Considering that the on-screen will be wearing fewer clothes in “Fifty Shades Darker,” as Anastasia Steele agrees to be a submissive of dominant’s Grey, Dornan and Johnson worked together about twice a week for around 30 minutes.

Aside from leg work, the two also need to tone their arms. As such, filming the second installment for the two was not only about capturing an erotic scene but also maintaining a captivating physique. The result of their physical training will be unveiled as “Fifty Shades Darker” heats theaters on Valentine’s Day.