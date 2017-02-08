Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

‘Iron Man 4’ News and Update: ‘Iron Man’ Solo Movie Likely to be Shelved Due to Robert Downey Jr’s Expensive Fee

Feb 08, 2017
According to recent rumors, Marvel Studios may shelve their "Iron Man" project because of Robert Downey Jr.'s high asking fees. It has been three years since last "Iron Man" hit the silver screens. Since then, there have only been rumors about "Iron Man 4" without any conclusive update. With no official information, rumors have been rampant that the next film in the "Iron Man" series may be shelved due to Robert Downey Jr's exorbitant fees.

In fact, in an interview with USA Today, the "Due Date" actor hinted that the film may not happen at all. During the promotions of "Captain America: Civil War," the 51-year-old actor said in a statement "In a way it's Cap 3 but for me it's like my little Iron Man 4 and then it's back to the thing we all recognize. Everything pulls over to the side of the road when the thunder of an Avengers thing comes through because that's how it is until it changes. If it changes."

At the same time, there are also rumors that Downey Jr is not only asking for a high fee, he may also be busy with the filming of "Sherlock Holmes 3" that has also been confirmed recently. The actor will reportedly reprise his role as the genius detective along with Jude Law as Dr. Watson, Variety reported.

After "Iron Man 3," fans were convinced that the superhero series have come to an end. In fact, the ending also showed Tony Stark laying his iron suit down for good, indicating that a solo "Iron Man" film may not happen anymore. He will, however, appear in "The Avengers."

Meanwhile, according to the comics, Tony Stark is replaced by a young girl, RiRi Williams who will assume the role of "Iron Man" as Iron Heart.

Recently, Tom Holland, "Spider-man: Homecoming" star posted a picture with Disney actress Skai Jackson on his Instagram profile. Many fans believe that this cryptic post may have an uncanny message that "Iron Man 4" may actually be a girl. Since Tony Stark is set to appear in the upcoming Marvel film, fans wonder if Jackson's post means something.

While "Iron Man 4" is still uncertain, the fans will be able to see their favorite superhero, "Iron Man" in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" that will hit the theaters on Jul. 7, 2017.

