Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dating update: ‘Suits’ Actress Spotted Wearing ‘H’ Shaped Promise Ring; Couple Reportedly Living Together

This new piece of jewelry started the rumors that it could be a promise ring gifted to her by the royalty, as a promise to be the next princess. According to The Sun, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were also spotted holding hands as the couple took a stroll on the streets of London. The "Suits" actress was seen wearing the ring on her right hand, to avoid the confusion with an engagement ring.

This is the not the first time that Markle was seen sporting jewelry with her boyfriends' initials. She was once seen wearing a necklace with both their initials. The couple also wears almost similar bracelets that the actress reportedly received as a gift from one of Prince Harry's trips to Africa.

Ever since Prince Harry officially confirmed his relationship to Markle last year, their relationship has only gotten more serious. According to friends of the couple, the 35-year-old actress has "virtually moved in" with Harry in his Kensington Palace cottage. The couple is also reportedly "inseparable," even though they both have extremely busy schedules, Daily Mail reported.

Markle and Prince Harry have been reportedly living together since the end of 2016. A friend, close to the couple, revealed that they are taking things to the next level. The two enjoy hanging out as Markle cooks for him, as the Prince keeps up with his fitness routine.

Since the couple officiated their relationship, this is the first time that the two have been pictured together. Harry also introduced his actress girlfriend to Kate Middleton during her visit to the Kensington Palace. One of the actress' friends also revealed that when Markle is not busy with her filming schedules in Canada, she spends time with Prince Harry in London.

Markle and Prince Harry were set up by their common friend, Markus Anderson as the royal prince was in Toronto for the promotion of Invictus Games.