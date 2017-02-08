Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, February 08, 2017 | Updated at 7:51 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dating update: ‘Suits’ Actress Spotted Wearing ‘H’ Shaped Promise Ring; Couple Reportedly Living Together

By Kanika Gupta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 08, 2017 05:15 AM EST
Invictus Games Orlando 2016 - Behind The Scenes

Invictus Games Orlando 2016 - Behind The Scenes(Photo : Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

This new piece of jewelry started the rumors that it could be a promise ring gifted to her by the royalty, as a promise to be the next princess. According to The Sun, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were also spotted holding hands as the couple took a stroll on the streets of London. The "Suits" actress was seen wearing the ring on her right hand, to avoid the confusion with an engagement ring.

This is the not the first time that Markle was seen sporting jewelry with her boyfriends' initials. She was once seen wearing a necklace with both their initials. The couple also wears almost similar bracelets that the actress reportedly received as a gift from one of Prince Harry's trips to Africa.

Ever since Prince Harry officially confirmed his relationship to Markle last year, their relationship has only gotten more serious. According to friends of the couple, the 35-year-old actress has "virtually moved in" with Harry in his Kensington Palace cottage. The couple is also reportedly "inseparable," even though they both have extremely busy schedules, Daily Mail reported.

Markle and Prince Harry have been reportedly living together since the end of 2016. A friend, close to the couple, revealed that they are taking things to the next level. The two enjoy hanging out as Markle cooks for him, as the Prince keeps up with his fitness routine.

Since the couple officiated their relationship, this is the first time that the two have been pictured together. Harry also introduced his actress girlfriend to Kate Middleton during her visit to the Kensington Palace. One of the actress' friends also revealed that when Markle is not busy with her filming schedules in Canada, she spends time with Prince Harry in London.

Markle and Prince Harry were set up by their common friend, Markus Anderson as the royal prince was in Toronto for the promotion of Invictus Games.

SEE ALSO

'Winds of Winter' Update: George RR Martin May Release Two Books This Year

Duggar News: Joy-Anna Duggar hints wedding Plans in ‘Counting On’ Episode 2; Reality-teen Reportedly Pregnant Outside of Matrimony

‘The Winds of Winter’ Update: George RR Martin Rumored to Release Book After ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7; Author Refuses to Unveil Anymore Chapters

Duggar News: Joy-Anna Duggar Reportedly Broke Courting Rules by Having Premarital Sex; Family Rumored to Announce Courtship Fearing Pregnancy

TagsPrince Harry Dating, prince harry meghan markle, Prince Harry and Meghan markle update, meghan markle's necklace

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Muslim Country Mayor Mitch Landreiu

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Madonna, Drake Past Fling Revealed

Reports of a fling between Madonna and Drake before the awkward kiss at the Coachella Music Festival have surfaced.
SundanceTv and The Hollywood Reporter Festival Kick Off Party

'Deadpool 2' Cast & News: Cable is 'James Bond' Actor Pierce Brosnan; Wolverine Cameo Finally? [RUMORS]
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Show

'Stranger Things 2' News: Super Bowl 2017 Trailer Reveals Halloween Release, Trailer [VIDEO]
Mandela effect: We have a new 'Oldest human ancestor'

Oldest Human Ancestor Was Over 500 Million Years Old, Found From The Bottom of the Sea
The 63rd Annual Miss Universe Pageant - Winner Press Conference

Donald Trump And The Miss Universe Organization: Business Tycoon-Turned-President Was Both Owner And Seller
BURIED TREASURE: ANCIENT GRAVE FOUND BRIMMING WITH JEWELS

Buried Treasure: Iron Age Tomb Reveals an Elite Woman's Grave For Nearly 2,600 Years
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 News: Maisie Williams Detests Episode Leaks of HBO Show

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

iPad Air 3 & iPad Mini 5 Update: Release Date CONFIRMED, Apple to Refresh Lineups in March 2017

'Overwatch' News & Updates: Blizzard Sends Lucio to 'Heroes of the Storm'; Cheating Ps4, Xbox One Players Getting Mass Banned

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 78 Spoilers: 'Be Careful What You Wish For' Goku's In Alliance With The Best Fighter After Hearing The Ruthless Consequence

Happy Valentine’s Day For ‘Pokemon GO’ Players – ‘Friendship’ Element For Gen 2 Eevee Evolutions

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics