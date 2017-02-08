‘The Vampire Diaries’ Season 8 News: Ian Sommerhalder’s Reunion with Ex Makes Nikki Reed Reportedly ‘Upset’

The 28-year-old star finally bid the cast and crew of the CW soap a goodbye after filming the show's March 10 series finale. According to her Instagram post, Nina Dobrev wrote to her 24.1M followers that she felt a surge of emotions as she reunited with the "TVD" set family. The actress also added that she shot her last scene for the show forever.

The "xXx: Return of the Xander Cage" starlet has spent eight years on "The Vampire Diaries" and played several characters, including that of Elena Gilbert, the last one before she was written out of the show in season 6.

Dobrev wrote a long Instagram post, thanking her fans and friends from the show that she made over the years. The Bulgarian-born Canadian actress also teased that the finale will be a fitting end to this long "TVD" journey. She promises fans that they will be satisfied with the end, E! Online reported.

Meanwhile, ever since Dobrev's character went into a slumber, fans have been waiting to see her character, Elena Gilbert, reunite with Damon Salvatore, played by her real-life ex-boyfriend, Ian Somerhalder.

However, their reunion may not happen that easily, and the reason is not in "The Vampire Diaries" season 8 script. Rumor has it that Dobrev's return has made Somerhalder's wife, Nikki Reed, upset over their possible reunion on the show. She even reportedly instructed her husband to keep a distance from his past lover.

According to speculations, Reed is insecure because she thinks her husband has residual feelings for his ex-girlfriend, since the two dates for a period of three years before breaking up. After his split with the actress, Somerhalder started seeing Reed, who he eventually espoused in 2015.

Reed's relationship has been on the rocks with husband Somerhalder who is rumored to be dating Dobrev secretly, despite his wife's pregnancy. However, the rumors are reportedly untrue as the couple was spotted together at the Los Angeles airport, Daily Mail reported.

The feud notwithstanding, the fans are eager to see the much awaited Delena reunion in "The Vampire Diaries" season 8 finale.