New Chrome Extension Gets Free Access To All Hidden Netflix Categories

Netflix has been one of the best entertainment stakes since a long time now. Like Chipotle, In-N-Out and other similar streaming points, Netflix also comes with a secret category which used to stay as a secret in the streaming site and users don't use to get the access to that segment. But this concept will now change forever as a new chrome extension will allow all the users to check and visit all the categories within a click of their fingertip.

According to BGR, the Google Chrome browser extension, codenamed as Netflix Categories is a free extension point which allows users to check out all categories of Netflix alongside those are unlisted in the category listings. These unlisted tags comprise a wide range of program segments beginning from boxing movies to dramatic books as well as satanic verses.

Additionally, the extension also extends as a search bar by which one will be able to surf and discover his/her favorite entertainment categories and areas. While tapping on the extension users will also see a heart shaped button on the right-hand side of the visible and hidden categories. If one likes any of these, then he/she can quickly click on the respective button of that category and save it as his/her favorite category. This can be done for multiple categories as well.

As per a report by The Next Web, the extension currently connects to more than 100 categories. Moreover, the developer of the same has already assured that more categories would be updated soon in the upcoming days. Numerous extensions even require permissions to a run them on Chrome. But Netflix categories just work as an independent shortcut for turning into TV Shows and movies of the streaming service easily.

For getting this extension one doesn't require to do much. He/She can easily access this on his/her devices just by downloading the Netflix Categories from the Chrome Web Store.