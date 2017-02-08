‘Delena’ Wedding On ‘Vampire Diaries’ S8 Excite Fans – Nikki Reed Furious About Nina Dobrev’s Return

"The Vampire Diaries" has already started filming for its final episodes and "Delena" fans are already speculating of an explosive conclusion. With Nina Dobrev's return, a possible wedding between her character Elena and Damon, played by Ian Somerhalder may happen. The immortal couple's relationship was kept hanging after Nina left the supernatural series. But now she's back, there could be no stopping creators of "The Vampire Diaries" to include a wedding to seal the deal.

Despite fans clamoring for a "Delena" wedding, one person is not at all pleased at the possible nuptial let alone Dobrev's come back on the set. Nikki Reed is furious that her husband Ian Somerhalder and his ex Nina Dobrev are back together in "The Vampire Diaries," says Celebrity Dirty Laundry. It was also very noticeable that Ian is avoiding his on-screen partner by not warming up to her on the set. Sources say that Nikki might have warned her husband about being close to Nina again.

Nikki and Ian have not made any public appearances lately and were quiet when Nina announced her return to "Vampire Diaries" over social media in January. "Delena" fans suspect that Ian is doing all he can to resist his ex and to avoid any confrontation with his wife.

Meanwhile, "The Vampire Diaries" season 8 promises to be one special final season not just with the return of "Delena" but also with other developments in the series. Elena's life is somehow connected to Bonnie and a lot could happen between the friends in the final series. Hollywood Life says that a source exclusively confirmed that Nina compares her return to the set of the CW series like a high school reunion. "She's nervous, excited and expects the unknown for her time filming the finale," says the source.

"The Vampire Diaries" has just started filming for the final few episodes of season 8. "Delena" fans would just have to wait till their love team is back on screen for the final episodes airing this February until March 2017 on CW.