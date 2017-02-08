Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, February 08, 2017 | Updated at 12:38 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

‘Delena’ Wedding On ‘Vampire Diaries’ S8 Excite Fans – Nikki Reed Furious About Nina Dobrev’s Return

By Lee Mijares (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 08, 2017 12:29 PM EST
'xXx': Return of Xander Cage' - European premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

'xXx': Return of Xander Cage' - European premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals(Photo : Getty Images/John Phillips)

"The Vampire Diaries" has already started filming for its final episodes and "Delena" fans are already speculating of an explosive conclusion. With Nina Dobrev's return, a possible wedding between her character Elena and Damon, played by Ian Somerhalder may happen. The immortal couple's relationship was kept hanging after Nina left the supernatural series. But now she's back, there could be no stopping creators of "The Vampire Diaries" to include a wedding to seal the deal.

Despite fans clamoring for a "Delena" wedding, one person is not at all pleased at the possible nuptial let alone Dobrev's come back on the set. Nikki Reed is furious that her husband Ian Somerhalder and his ex Nina Dobrev are back together in "The Vampire Diaries," says Celebrity Dirty Laundry. It was also very noticeable that Ian is avoiding his on-screen partner by not warming up to her on the set. Sources say that Nikki might have warned her husband about being close to Nina again.

Nikki and Ian have not made any public appearances lately and were quiet when Nina announced her return to "Vampire Diaries" over social media in January. "Delena" fans suspect that Ian is doing all he can to resist his ex and to avoid any confrontation with his wife.

Meanwhile, "The Vampire Diaries" season 8 promises to be one special final season not just with the return of "Delena" but also with other developments in the series. Elena's life is somehow connected to Bonnie and a lot could happen between the friends in the final series. Hollywood Life says that a source exclusively confirmed that Nina compares her return to the set of the CW series like a high school reunion. "She's nervous, excited and expects the unknown for her time filming the finale," says the source.

"The Vampire Diaries" has just started filming for the final few episodes of season 8. "Delena" fans would just have to wait till their love team is back on screen for the final episodes airing this February until March 2017 on CW.

SEE ALSO

Joel And Sheila Sets New Couple Goals In Netflix’s New Dramedy ‘Santa Clarita Diet’

‘American Horror Story’ Season 7 Updates: Sarah Paulson To Return In A Rumored Freak Show-Style Season

"Dragon Ball Super" Welcomes New Arc With New Opening Theme – "Limit-Break x Survivor"

‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7B – Finally! Rick & Daryl Helps Unite All Survivors Against Big Bad Negan

Nestor Carbonell Finished Filming on ‘Bates Motel’ – New Weird Season 5 Posters Out

TagsThe Vampire Diaries Season 8, The Vampire Diaries update, The Vampire Diaries, Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed, Nikki Reed news, Nikki Reed updates, Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder news, Delena

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

Argentina & U.S Trade Agreements Obama Trade Agreements

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Madonna, Drake Past Fling Revealed

Reports of a fling between Madonna and Drake before the awkward kiss at the Coachella Music Festival have surfaced.
SundanceTv and The Hollywood Reporter Festival Kick Off Party

'Deadpool 2' Cast & News: Cable is 'James Bond' Actor Pierce Brosnan; Wolverine Cameo Finally? [RUMORS]
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Show

'Stranger Things 2' News: Super Bowl 2017 Trailer Reveals Halloween Release, Trailer [VIDEO]
Mandela effect: We have a new 'Oldest human ancestor'

Oldest Human Ancestor Was Over 500 Million Years Old, Found From The Bottom of the Sea
The 63rd Annual Miss Universe Pageant - Winner Press Conference

Donald Trump And The Miss Universe Organization: Business Tycoon-Turned-President Was Both Owner And Seller
BURIED TREASURE: ANCIENT GRAVE FOUND BRIMMING WITH JEWELS

Buried Treasure: Iron Age Tomb Reveals an Elite Woman's Grave For Nearly 2,600 Years
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 News: Maisie Williams Detests Episode Leaks of HBO Show

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

iPad Air 3 & iPad Mini 5 Update: Release Date CONFIRMED, Apple to Refresh Lineups in March 2017

'Overwatch' News & Updates: Blizzard Sends Lucio to 'Heroes of the Storm'; Cheating Ps4, Xbox One Players Getting Mass Banned

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 78 Spoilers: 'Be Careful What You Wish For' Goku's In Alliance With The Best Fighter After Hearing The Ruthless Consequence

Happy Valentine’s Day For ‘Pokemon GO’ Players – ‘Friendship’ Element For Gen 2 Eevee Evolutions

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics