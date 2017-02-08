Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, February 08, 2017 | Updated at 2:13 PM ET

Anonymous Hacker Shut Down 10,000 Tor-based Websites on Darknet, Protesting Child Pornography

By Honey A. Demecillo (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 08, 2017 12:49 PM EST
At the end of the week, an Anonymous hacker knocked a fifth of the sites on the dark web offline with a remarkable cyber assault that uncovers how anything associated with the internet is in danger of being targeted by hackers. A group of affiliating itself with Anonymous had bargained servers at Freedom Hosting II, a well-known service for facilitating sites available just through Tor.

The Verge reported that the guests of more than 10,000 Tor-based sites were met with a disturbing declaration and said: " Hi, Freedom Hosting II, you have been hacked." Approximately six hours after the initial declaration, every one of the destinations facilitated by the administration is still disconnected. The Anonymous hacker wrote a message posted on the hacked site and said that it was disappointing and found out while looking at the server that has more than 50 percent of child porn.

It is difficult to confirm that claim without seeing the information itself, yet it is consistent with others know about the past of dark web that is hosting companies. When the Anonymous hacker found around 10 child sexual abuse sites linked to Freedom Hosting II, the Anonymous hacker decided to take the entire system disconnected, replacing the sites with a warning message.

And additionally taking the sites disconnected, The Telegraph reported that the Anonymous hacker is likewise leaked data from sites, which allegedly included swathes of child pornography pictures and stolen personal information that was available to be purchased. The data additionally included thousands of unproven US government email addresses.

Dark web is a great extent anonymous and untraceable area of internet and is just available by a secretive program, which encouraged by a worldwide system of computer users who trust the web to operate the supervision of law enforcement agencies. Anonymous focused the original Freedom Hosting administration in 2011 as a major aspect of Operation Darknet, a campaign against child pornography.

 

 

