Lady Gaga Announces Explosive ‘Joanne’ World Tour – Complete List Of US Cities Revealed

Last Sunday's Super Bowl featured a sizzling half-time performance from Lady Gaga. And after she showed the crowd that she still has what it takes to wow an audience, she announced via Twitter that her "Joanne" world tour is all set to launch this year. "Joanne" is the "American Horror Story" star's fifth studio album and will start in August in Vancouver.

The massive world tour will cover major cities in North America and Europe and will have its final leg in the U.S., says the National Post. Lady Gaga will wow her fans once more with new tracks such as "Diamond Heart," "John Wayne," "Dancin' in Circles," "Perfect Illusion" and "Million Reasons." "Joanne" was released on October 21, 2016, and follows her 2013 album "Artpop." It sold more than a million in just a few months worldwide and climbed to the top of music charts as well.

Mother Monster's fans can't wait for her return; her last show was two years ago with Tony Bennett for "Cheek to Cheek" in 2015. "Joanne" will be Lady Gaga's sixth tour, says Just Jared. The singer, songwriter, and producer will be on the road for "Joanne" starting August. Tickets for her shows will be on sale starting February 13.

Advertisement

August 1 at the Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

August 3 at the Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

August 5 at the Tacoma Dome, Tacoma, WA

August 8 at The Forum, Los Angeles, CA

August 11 at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

August 13 at the AT&T Park, San Francisco, CA

August 15 at the Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

August 19 at the CenturyLink Center, Omaha, NB

August 21 at the Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

August 23 at the Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH

August 25 at the Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

August 28 at the Citi Field, New York, NY

September 1 at the Fenway Park, Boston, MA

September 4 at the Bell Centre, Montreal, QC

September 6 at the Air Canada Centre, Toronto, ON

September 10 at the Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

September 15 at the Rock in Rio Festival, Rio De Janeiro, BR

September 22 at the Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, ES

September 24 at the Hallenstadion, Zurich, CH

September 26 at the Mediolanum Forum, Milan, IT

September 29 at the Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg, DE

October 1 at the Sportpaleis, Antwerp, BE

October 3 at the Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, NL

October 6 at the AccorHotels Arena, Paris, FR

October 9 at the O2 Arena, London, UK

October 15 at the Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham, UK

October 17 at the Manchester Arena, Manchester, UK

October 21 at the Royal Arena, Copenhagen, DK

October 23 at the Ericsson Globe, Stockholm, SE

October 26 at the Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, DE

October 28 at the Lanxess Arena, Koln, DE

November 5 at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Nov 7 at the Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

November 10 at the Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, CT

November 13 at the KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY

November 15 at the Sprint Center, Kansas City, KS

November 16 at the Scottrade Center, St. Louis, MO

November 19 at the Verizon Center, Washington, DC

November 20 at the PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

November 28 at the Philips Arena, Atlanta, GA

November 30 at the American Airlines Arena, Miami, FL

December 1 at the Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

December 3 at the Toyota Center, Houston, TX

December 5 at the Frank Erwin Center, Austin, TX

December 8 at the American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

December 9 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

December 12 at the Pepsi Center, Denver, CO

December 14 at the Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT