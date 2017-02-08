‘Green Lantern’ Movie Roundup: James Marsden, Armie Hammer Shortlisted for Hal Jordan

DC's "Green Lantern" title has been generating a lot of buzz recently, specifically regarding its return to the big screen. Adding to the excitement are the names listed to play as the galactic policeman Hal Jordan, which include Armie Hammer and James Marsden.

Marsden has already proven that he can handle a superhero role, as he played as Scott Summers, aka Cyclops, on the first three X-Men films. He took responsibility as the team's leader on the first film, though was killed off on "X-Men: The Last Stand" as he went to DC as a supporting character on "Superman Returns".

According to Cinema Blend, if he gets the role, he could play as a wiser, more mature "Green Lantern" opposite whoever would play as John Stewart. It could also be his lucky charm, like how Ryan Reynolds found his niche in "Deadpool" after taking the role of Jordan on the first "Green Lantern" flick, and how "Captain America" further established Chris Evans after being the Human Torch in the first two "Fantastic Four" films.

As for Hammer, though rumors are suggesting that he has already been casted for the role of the "Green Lantern", Comicbook reports that no concrete announcement has been made by either him or the studio. Hi did, however, made some statements via Twitter regarding the said role.

His resume does not include any movies from the superhero genre, which could be taken against him on the race to get the spot in the "Green Lantern" movie, though he does have some plus points in buddy-cop movies like "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." with Henry Cavill and "Lone Ranger" alongside Johnny Depp. This could give him a plus point, as the upcoming "Green Lantern" film will have a buddy-cop vibe, with Jordan and Stewart working together to protect the planet.

"Green Lantern Corps" is scheduled to arrive in 2020.