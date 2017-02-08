Paris Jackson Takes First Step Into Hollywood With Lee Daniel’s ‘Star’

The only daughter of the King of Pop finally makes her Hollywood acting debut on a television show. Deciding that 2017 will be her breakout year, Paris Jackson will appear on Fox's musical drama "Star".

The collaboration was hinted some weeks ago through director Lee Daniel's Instagram pic of him and Jackson, Mail Online reports. The post also comes with the caption '#whenpariscomestoyou... talking talking talking'.

According to TMZ, Paris already did some screen tests for the show, and was commented on being a 'natural'. She is reportedly filming for the show in Atlanta, though details as to her involvement are still in the dark at this point. She also appeared at the cover of the magazine "Rolling Stone" and spoke how she felt her father was murdered.

Known as the second child of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe, Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson is also the older sister of half-brother Prince Michael II, who was born out of artificial insemination. She grew up, along with her brothers, under the full custody of his father at Neverland Ranch.

It would also be remembered that during public appearances, Paris and her brothers would have their faces covered. The covers were done to protect the children from possible kidnappings. The Jackson children also appeared on the documentary "Living with Michael Jackson", albeit with their faces not shown.

Paris was first seen and heard in person on her father's memorial service on July 7, 2009 at the Staples Center. Along with the rest of the Jackson family, she stated how 'Daddy' (Michael) was the best father she could ever imagine.

"Star" premiered on December 14, 2016, which stars Jude Demorest as the titular character, Britanny O'Grady as her sister Simone and Ryan Destiny as Alex, who are struggling to start their music career. Paris Jackson's first appearance on the drama series is still under wraps.