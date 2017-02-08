7 Tornadoes Hit Louisiana Tuesday – Thousands Without Power, 20 Injured, State Of Calamity Raised

State of calamity was issued by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards after the state suffered from the attack of seven tornadoes on Tuesday. Report said that aside from the seven, there were also two twisters in Livingston Parish and in six more parishes. The governor reported the damages incurred from the seven tornadoes, along with 20 reported injuries but stayed optimistic despite the ordeal. He was glad that the tornado left without any casualties.

New Orleans was among the most severely hit and is now without electricity, reported Fox News. New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu revealed that the EF2 twister that attacked the city's east side moved two miles and ravaged an area of land. Just like Edwards, Landrieu was also optimistic that they will get through this difficult situation.

Among those affected in New Orleans was a school building, homes, business establishments and a NASA facility located in Eastern New Orleans. Most homes affected in the city were newly rebuilt in the light of Hurricane Katrina. Power lines, trees, cars, fences and road signs can be seen strewn on roads like toys and people who escaped or who had to seek shelter elsewhere are returning to survey the damage the tornado has done to their properties.

Meanwhile, Weather.com reported that along with tornado-strong winds, hail as huge as ping-pong balls were also observed in some areas such as Kenner, Louisiana. Severe weather was also experienced in places like Little Rock, Arkansas, Henning, Tennessee and in parts of Florida. A waterspout was observed in Destin, Florida Tuesday afternoon and damaged buildings and properties near the coastline. An EMS vehicle was hit as it responded to an emergency call.

Meanwhile, White Hose Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that President Donald Trump will contact officials from the tornado affected areas. It was in Tuesday when the National Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma announced severe weather warnings. The announcement covered 2.7 million people in Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana.