‘Attack On Titan’ Season 2: Horde Of Titans Breach Wall Rose, Premiere On April 1

Gear up, because Titans are officially arriving in less than two months to threaten humanity’s existence in “Attack on Titan” Season 2. Otherwise known as “Shingeki no Kyojin,” the highly-awaited sequel received an April 1 premiere date alongside the release of its promotional poster.

Although the first season of “Attack on Titan” concluded with the defeat of the Female Titan, Eren Jaeger will be going up against the more powerful type of Titans in Season 2. The promotional art of “Attack on Titan” Season 2 released via Funimation revealed Eren in a duel against the Armored Titan with the Colossal Titan in the background.

As the Female Titan turned out to be Annie Leonhart, other Titan-shifters plotting against humanity might also be living inside the Walls. The synopsis for the “Attack on Titan” Season 2 also revealed that the battle for humanity’s freedom continues as a horde of Titans goes to Wall Rose, as per Comic Book. The poster hinted to a Beast Titan, which based on its level of intelligence, is a host of another Titan-shifter that has control to the ordinary Titans.

It can also be noticed in the poster that Bertolt Hoover, Reiner Braun, Ymir Fritz, and Krista Lenz received relatively larger frames than the rest. This can allude to the gravity that their characters will play in “Attack on Titan” Season 2. Publications previously followed that Krista belongs to a noble family that rules inside Wall Shina.

As manga readers of “Attack on Titan” are already aware of, the three above mentioned characters are Titan-shifters. One, then, would get the idea that the black-haired Titan battling off other Titans as seen in the trailer is one of them. Could this mean that humanity has acquired another Titan as an ally?

As the anime progress, however, it will no longer be clear who is the enemy and who is the friend. With a promise of good action, “Attack on Titan” Season 2 is expected to reveal more about the origin of the Titans. Stay tuned for more exciting updates!