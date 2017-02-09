Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, February 09, 2017

'One Punch Man' Season 2 Spoilers: Saitama To Acquire New Set Of Skills; More Villains Are Coming

By Staff Writer
Feb 09, 2017
One Punch Man

One Punch Man(Photo : Youtube/AnimeLab)

"One Punch Man" season 2 is keeping its hype after reported speculations on what will be the season 2. The well-loved bald hero rumored one of his great nemesis might have an edge against him, and "One Punch Man" season 2 is believed the caused why the air date was moved to 2018. Will this be also suggesting that Saitama will not only be sporting new looks, but also a new skill?

New villains are set to come in "One Punch Man" season 2. As one villain rumored to be Saitama's match finally came. Saitama is set to face again his long time enemy, Lord Boros, but lots of reports are on round about the man named Garou. Garou is much known for being the villain who waged was against heroes, a great potential description that could really step up and fight Saitama, GamesnAnime has reported.

Moreover, Garou is a powerful anime and a former student of Bang or also known as Silver Fang. So, fans are left to the question, who might have an edge against Saitama, as he is known not a fan of killing another human being. Garou isn't yet the only enemy that Saitama will face, it is also reported that Saitama is expected to up against Monster Association who led by Psykos, who has a higher ranked and among the strongest "OPM" characters.

Furthermore, another strong potential enemy will be coming to "One Punch Man" season 2 and will face Saitama. Mobi Picker reported and suggested that it is Dr. Bofoi or better known as Metal Knight. Dr. Bofoi is a mysterious S-Class member of the organization Hero Association and in the 7th ranked. Dr. Bofoi usually fights using his robots while he is under the hood operating the robots.

Producers and manga creator promised that the anime, "One Punch Man" season 2 will be an action-packed season. Saitama is in real deal and is in real trouble after lots of villains will be out to defeat him, Garou, Monster Association of Psykos, and Dr. Bofoi. Fans should expect that Saitama will be acquiring a new skill in defeating his enemies.  

 

 

