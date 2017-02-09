‘The Dark Tower’ Set For July 28, 2017 Release – Future Installments Considered Says Director

Stephen King fans have looked forward to the release of "The Dark Tower" this February and were devastated to find out that it was moved to July 2017. Director Nikolaj Arcel said that they did not want to rush post-production and so they had no other choice but to postpone the premiere date. But there's good news; Arcel said that this is not the only "The Dark Tower" movie that they plan to release. Creators are also eyeing future installments and a possible franchise of the movie to feature all of Stephen King's novels.

Aside from the premiere date, fans of Stephen King's works also know that Idris Elba will play Roland Deschain or The Gunslinger while Matthew McConaughey will play Walter The Main in Black, says Screen Rant. "The Dark Tower" will be about the events of King's first novel: "The Gunslinger" which was about The Gunslinger travelling across a desert to reach the Dark Tower. The Man in Black will torment him as he takes on this difficult quest.

The Gunslinger meets Jake Chambers, Oy, Susannah and Eddie in the desert according to King's book but only Jake will appear in "The Dark Tower." Arcel said that the rest of the characters will eventually appear in one of the future installments of the movie. He teases that these could be released as a movie or as a television series.

Den of Geek further reveals more information about "The Dark Tower" saying that aside from the delay in post-production, Sony also wants more time to work on the movie's special effects. The movie is said to cost only $60 million; rushing post production for a February release would cost more so creators had to deal with a July premiere instead.

Fans expect more information to be released, along with "The Dark Tower" official trailer, soon.