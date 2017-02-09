Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, February 09, 2017 | Updated at 4:04 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

‘The Dark Tower’ Set For July 28, 2017 Release – Future Installments Considered Says Director

By Lee Mijares (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 09, 2017 03:38 AM EST
Dark Tower Movies official photo

Dark Tower Movies official photo(Photo : Dark Tower Movies/Twitter)

Stephen King official photo

Stephen King official photo(Photo : Stephen King/Twitter)

Stephen King fans have looked forward to the release of "The Dark Tower" this February and were devastated to find out that it was moved to July 2017. Director Nikolaj Arcel said that they did not want to rush post-production and so they had no other choice but to postpone the premiere date. But there's good news; Arcel said that this is not the only "The Dark Tower" movie that they plan to release. Creators are also eyeing future installments and a possible franchise of the movie to feature all of Stephen King's novels.

Aside from the premiere date, fans of Stephen King's works also know that Idris Elba will play Roland Deschain or The Gunslinger while Matthew McConaughey will play Walter The Main in Black, says Screen Rant. "The Dark Tower" will be about the events of King's first novel: "The Gunslinger" which was about The Gunslinger travelling across a desert to reach the Dark Tower. The Man in Black will torment him as he takes on this difficult quest.

The Gunslinger meets Jake Chambers, Oy, Susannah and Eddie in the desert according to King's book but only Jake will appear in "The Dark Tower." Arcel said that the rest of the characters will eventually appear in one of the future installments of the movie. He teases that these could be released as a movie or as a television series.

Den of Geek further reveals more information about "The Dark Tower" saying that aside from the delay in post-production, Sony also wants more time to work on the movie's special effects. The movie is said to cost only $60 million; rushing post production for a February release would cost more so creators had to deal with a July premiere instead.

Fans expect more information to be released, along with "The Dark Tower" official trailer, soon.

SEE ALSO

Lady Gaga Announces Explosive ‘Joanne’ World Tour – Complete List Of US Cities Revealed

‘Delena’ Wedding On ‘Vampire Diaries’ S8 Excite Fans – Nikki Reed Furious About Nina Dobrev’s Return

Kanye West Erases All Tweets That Link Him To Donald Trump – Produces Anti Trump ‘Propaganda’

Eminem’s New Profanity-Laced Track Wants End Of Trump Brand – Ann Coulter Claims Rapper Used Her

Kylie Minogue Splits From ‘Opportunist’ Young Fiancé – Devastated Diva Thought He Was ‘The One’

TagsThe Dark Tower, The Dark Tower Stephen king, The Dark Tower updates, The Dark Tower news, Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey, Stephen King

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

Argentina & U.S Trade Agreements Obama Trade Agreements

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

LG Watch Style AI driven Smartwatch

F1 Grand Prix of Brazil - Practice

Michael Schumacher News: F1 Champion’s Family Hiding His Condition; Fans Told to 'Never Give Up'

There is little information on Michael Schumacher and his condition since his accident. Could Schumi's family be hiding something?
Cristiano Ronaldo One Year Closer To Retirement, Will Real Madrid Struggle Mightily Without Their Superstar?

Cristiano Ronaldo One Year Closer To Retirement, Will Real Madrid Struggle Mightily Without Their Superstar?
NFL News: Brady & Belichick Combo Has Been Amazing, Pats Likely To Repeat Next Season

NFL News: Brady & Belichick Combo Has Been Amazing, Pats Likely To Repeat Next Season
Masai Ujiri

NBA News: Raptors Starting To Fall Apart, Need An Upgrade; New Team Overtaking No. 1 Spot In Rankings
NBA News: Zach LaVine's Injury Might Deal Huge Blow To His Future With Wolves

NBA News: Zach LaVine's Injury Might Deal Huge Blow To His Future With Wolves
WWE SummerSlam 2015

WWE Elimination Chamber 2017: AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, John Cena and Other Matches
NBA Trade Rumors: Melo - Love Trade Talk resurfaces; Is James Trying To Get 'Melo To Join The Cavs?

NBA Trade Rumors: Melo - Love Trade Talk resurfaces; Is James Trying To Get 'Melo To Join The Cavs?

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

iPad Air 3 & iPad Mini 5 Update: Release Date CONFIRMED, Apple to Refresh Lineups in March 2017

'Overwatch' News & Updates: Blizzard Sends Lucio to 'Heroes of the Storm'; Cheating Ps4, Xbox One Players Getting Mass Banned

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 78 Spoilers: 'Be Careful What You Wish For' Goku's In Alliance With The Best Fighter After Hearing The Ruthless Consequence

Happy Valentine’s Day For ‘Pokemon GO’ Players – ‘Friendship’ Element For Gen 2 Eevee Evolutions

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics