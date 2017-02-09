'One Piece' Spin-Off News: Ace Novel Will Be Written By Ryohgo Narita; Mainly Focus On Ace's Adventure

Fans are now very excited for "One Piece" manga as there will be another novel set to be created by Ryohgo Narita, best known for his "Durarara!!!, Baccano." Shonen Jump magazine recently celebrated their 20th anniversary and they just revealed the huge step of "One Piece" spin-off sequel. The manga will be focused more on the journey of Ace, Luffy's brother.

"One Piece" spin-off will mainly feature Ace, Monkey D. Luffy's brother who left Mt. Colubo. In the spin-off, the highlights include the early meet up with Jinbe that eventually leads to him becoming a commander of Whitebeard Pirates. Furthermore, the highlights also include the organization of the Space Pirate, as reported by Crunchyroll.

The "One Piece" Ace Novel also confirmed that a kabuki play will surface for its comeback. So, far other information for the spin-off is still a mystery and that makes the fans go crazy thinking what will the spin-off offer or do. Fans are now thrilled to see Ace pave his way to "One Piece" again, as he was ultimately remembered left the series after he was being hunted down by the World Government.

According to ComicBook, Portgas D. Ace was sentenced to death because he was the son of the late Pirate King. Due to the sad fate of Ace, Luffy decided to have a combat and lead to the famous Battle of Marineford, wherein Ace died after saving Luffy's life from a marine named Akainu. So, in the anime "One Piece" Ace's death was the major point of Luffy's life, his training, and his ambition to be the Pirate King.

Ace is also known as "Fire Fist" and greatly known as Monkey D. Luffy's older brother. Ace was an adopted brother to Luffy and raised him together with a younger kid with a blonde hair, Sabo. Later on, Ace became the commander of the 2nd division of Whitebeard Pirates. He considered as a chief member in "Once Piece" and helped mold, Eiichiro Oda.