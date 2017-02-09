Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, February 09, 2017 | Updated at 4:04 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

'One Piece' Spin-Off News: Ace Novel Will Be Written By Ryohgo Narita; Mainly Focus On Ace's Adventure

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 09, 2017 03:40 AM EST
One Piece

One Piece(Photo : Youtube/Abood Abuzarqa1)

 

Fans are now very excited for "One Piece" manga as there will be another novel set to be created by Ryohgo Narita, best known for his "Durarara!!!, Baccano." Shonen Jump magazine recently celebrated their 20th anniversary and they just revealed the huge step of "One Piece" spin-off sequel. The manga will be focused more on the journey of Ace, Luffy's brother.

"One Piece" spin-off will mainly feature Ace, Monkey D. Luffy's brother who left Mt. Colubo. In the spin-off, the highlights include the early meet up with Jinbe that eventually leads to him becoming a commander of Whitebeard Pirates. Furthermore, the highlights also include the organization of the Space Pirate, as reported by Crunchyroll.

The "One Piece" Ace Novel also confirmed that a kabuki play will surface for its comeback. So, far other information for the spin-off is still a mystery and that makes the fans go crazy thinking what will the spin-off offer or do. Fans are now thrilled to see Ace pave his way to "One Piece" again, as he was ultimately remembered left the series after he was being hunted down by the World Government.

According to ComicBook, Portgas D. Ace was sentenced to death because he was the son of the late Pirate King. Due to the sad fate of Ace, Luffy decided to have a combat and lead to the famous Battle of Marineford, wherein Ace died after saving Luffy's life from a marine named Akainu. So, in the anime "One Piece" Ace's death was the major point of Luffy's life, his training, and his ambition to be the Pirate King.

Ace is also known as "Fire Fist" and greatly known as Monkey D. Luffy's older brother. Ace was an adopted brother to Luffy and raised him together with a younger kid with a blonde hair, Sabo. Later on, Ace became the commander of the 2nd division of Whitebeard Pirates. He considered as a chief member in "Once Piece" and helped mold, Eiichiro Oda. 

 

 

SEE ALSO

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Limited Edition Features, Price; More Standard Technology & Equipment Coming At Chicago Auto Show

All New 2017 Kia Soul Will Be Sporting 201-Horsepower Tuborcharged Engine, Soul Gets More Masculine With Visual Refesh

'Overwatch' Blizzard's Cheating issue: Mouse and Keyboard To Impose By Sony & Microsoft After Banning Hackers

Quantum Computing: Researchers Build The 1st ever High-Dimensional Quantom Cloning Machine; Protects Next-Gen Computing Networks from Hackers

'Arrow' Season 5 Spoilers & Update: Oliver's Vigilante Tale Finally Revealed; Talia al Ghul Plays Vital Role In green Arrow's Life

TagsOne Piece, One Piece news, One Piece Spin-Off, One Piece ace novel, Durarara, Ace, Luffy

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Moogle Chocobo Carnival In Final Fantasy XV Moogle Chocobo Carnival tips and tricks

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

LG Watch Style AI driven Smartwatch

F1 Grand Prix of Brazil - Practice

Michael Schumacher News: F1 Champion’s Family Hiding His Condition; Fans Told to 'Never Give Up'

There is little information on Michael Schumacher and his condition since his accident. Could Schumi's family be hiding something?
Cristiano Ronaldo One Year Closer To Retirement, Will Real Madrid Struggle Mightily Without Their Superstar?

Cristiano Ronaldo One Year Closer To Retirement, Will Real Madrid Struggle Mightily Without Their Superstar?
NFL News: Brady & Belichick Combo Has Been Amazing, Pats Likely To Repeat Next Season

NFL News: Brady & Belichick Combo Has Been Amazing, Pats Likely To Repeat Next Season
Masai Ujiri

NBA News: Raptors Starting To Fall Apart, Need An Upgrade; New Team Overtaking No. 1 Spot In Rankings
NBA News: Zach LaVine's Injury Might Deal Huge Blow To His Future With Wolves

NBA News: Zach LaVine's Injury Might Deal Huge Blow To His Future With Wolves
WWE SummerSlam 2015

WWE Elimination Chamber 2017: AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, John Cena and Other Matches
NBA Trade Rumors: Melo - Love Trade Talk resurfaces; Is James Trying To Get 'Melo To Join The Cavs?

NBA Trade Rumors: Melo - Love Trade Talk resurfaces; Is James Trying To Get 'Melo To Join The Cavs?

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

iPad Air 3 & iPad Mini 5 Update: Release Date CONFIRMED, Apple to Refresh Lineups in March 2017

'Overwatch' News & Updates: Blizzard Sends Lucio to 'Heroes of the Storm'; Cheating Ps4, Xbox One Players Getting Mass Banned

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 78 Spoilers: 'Be Careful What You Wish For' Goku's In Alliance With The Best Fighter After Hearing The Ruthless Consequence

Happy Valentine’s Day For ‘Pokemon GO’ Players – ‘Friendship’ Element For Gen 2 Eevee Evolutions

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics