ZTE Axon 7 Mini Review: A Mid-Range Smartphone with a Killer Specs in a Reasonable Price of $300

ZTE is hoping to clear the mid-range category, however, it came up short as ZTE Axon 7 Mini takes a ton of what people enjoyed about the shockingly great ZTE Axon 7 and shrinks everything down to a more minimal size without compromising too much of its great spec. It is somewhat easy to hold in one hand and it is marginally easier on the wallet as well its reasonable price.

According to Digital Trends, Axon 7 Mini's internals is fueled by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 617 processor and accompanies with 3GB of RAM, which everybody did not expect that the killer specs from the cell phone will cost $300 or less. The gadgets have 32GB of internal storage, yet can expand it up to 128GB with MicroSD card slot. ZTE Axon 7 Mini has 5.2-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels, and a 2,705mAh battery that keeps all the lights on.

Advertisement

It is rechargeable via USB Type-C port, though it is just outfitted with Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0 and not 3.0. Despite that, it looks stunning and the slight reduction in size permits the cell phone itself to somewhat smaller. Maybe a little frustrated that Axon 7 Mini does not have a smaller screen, well, it is just 0.3-inches smaller than Axon 7 phone.

In addition, TechRadar reported that Axon 7 Mini comes with MiFavor UI 4.0 on top of Android 6 Marshmallow programming. ZTE Axon 7 Mini has a gorgeous interface as well. It is likewise not complicated to utilize and everything is obviously signposted, so it is easy to discover things on the cell phone. The greatest fuss that has with is its interface updated application icons.

The ZTE owned application, like the camera or even the phone book, were look great, however, the symbols for third-party administration experience the ill effect of being enclosed. ZTE Axon 7 Mini is now in the US and UK. It costs $299 or £249 from various retailers, including ZTE itself. ZTE has declared the Axon 7 Mini will making its way towards Australia later on, and it is not currently on sale from any major retailers.