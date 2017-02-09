Asus ZenFone 3S Max With 5000mAh Battery And Android Nougat

Asus has launched its new battery-centric smartphone, the ZenFone 3s Max in India on Tuesday which will call the buyers around Rs 14,999. The phone is believed to be an upgrade of the Zenfone 3 Max which was launched in November last year. This new flagship is basically focused on improved performance courtesy with a faster chipset and a longer battery life with a 5,000mAh battery.

According to Digit, the new smartphone will come up with a metal body and a 5.2-inches 720p display. The device will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6750T processor which will ensure the smooth flow of apps, the processor is clubbed with a 3GB of RAM.

As per New18, the company is claiming the phone will give a battery life up to 38 long days of 4G standby time. And as far as camera concern the smartphone is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera which supports Phase Detection autofocus, and at the front, it carries an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an 85-degree wide angle lens. The phone also sports a fingerprint sensor and will come with ZenUi 3.0 which will run on Android 7.0 Nougat.

The smartphone Weighs 175 grams with 8.85mm thickness, the device is powered by a 1.5 GHz 64-bit octa-core processor and clubbed with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal memory which can be expanded up to 2TB via microSD card.

The new ZenFone 3s Max will stand against the similar priced big battery smartphones like the Lenovo P2 which is priced at Rs 16,999 and also offers a bigger battery of 5100mAh battery with a 5.5-inches Super AMOLED display, in the race another big battery phone is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 which offers a smaller battery of 4100mAh but very well known for its battery back-up however, its top-end variant cost around 11,999