‘Code Black’ Finale Episodes Spoiler – Dr. Rorish Fights For Her Life & 50/50 Chance For Season 3

By Lee Mijares (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 09, 2017 03:50 AM EST
The Paley Center For Media's PaleyFest 2015 Fall TV Preview - CBS

The Paley Center For Media's PaleyFest 2015 Fall TV Preview - CBS(Photo : Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

"Code Black" is a few hours to its series finale and if rumors are correct, something devastating may happen that will make fans long for another season. According to reports, Dr. Leanne Rorish's life may be in serious danger as the final episode deals with a devastating viral outbreak at Angels Memorial. Images of the final episode leaked online showing all of the medical staff members wearing bio-suits, all but Dr. Rorish. And as the grueling final episode nears, there are also talks that there is a 50/50 chance that "Code Black" could get another season.

The episode entitled "Fallen Angels" is divided into two parts. The staff of Angels Memorial will be working with the CDC in finding a cure for a viral outbreak, says Spoilers TV. Dr. Rorish, played by Marcia Gaye Harden, can be seen cooperating with the staff but not wearing a protective suit. It will be revealed that the disease is so devastating; it could kill in just a short time.

The staff will work closely with the government and will try to find an antidote while Leanne's life will be compromised, says Yahoo. Meanwhile, some of the doctors will become infected as well and thus reducing the number of people that could assist patients plus look for a cure.

There is no news yet for the third season for "Code Black." CBS immediately approved for season 2 after the first season ended but now the chances seem bleak. Season 2 was rather controversial with huge changes in the casting; creators of the show had to kill off characters played by Raza Jaffrey and Bonnie Sommerville to make way for new actors. Reports said that this had to be done so that the medical drama series could have a more diversified audience.

"Code Black" series finale "Fallen Angels" part one aired on February 1 while part two airs February 8 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.

