Jamie Lynn Spears Daughter Maddie Finally Awake After Near-Death ATV Accident

Finally, a miracle took place in the life of Jamie Lynn Spears's daughter, Maddie. The 8-year-old, who was in an ATV accident and admitted in a hospital, is now out of danger.

According to People, the hospital issued a statement announcing the state of Maddie. The child was involved in an ATV accident that took place in Kentwood, Louisiana.

As per the police reports, singer Brittney Spears' niece was driving an ATV within view of mother Jamie Lynn Spears, 25, and step-father Jamie Watson. Maddie took a hard right and went straight into the pond.

Within seconds she was submerged fully in the water along with the ATV. Jamie Lynn and others came to the rescue immediately but failed to retrieve the child through seatbelt and the vehicle's safety netting, Mirror stated.

Within two minutes, Acadian Ambulance Services came to the scene. Maddie was then rescued from the pond and was sent to the hospital.

"Doctors were able to remove the ventilator today and she is awake and talking," People quoted the hospital statement provided by Spears rep. "Maddie continues to receive oxygen and is being monitored closely but it appears that she has not suffered any neurological consequences from the accident."

Jamie Lynn announced her pregnancy in 2007 when she was just 16. Needless to say, her teen pregnancy caused major controversy.

The entertainer gave birth to her daughter in 2008. After her split with the father of the child, Casey Aldridge, Jamie Lynn married Jamie Watson in 2014.

Following the accident Jamie Lynn and family has been keeping the fans updated about Maddie's condition through social media. They have also asked everyone to pray for the little girl as her condition didn't seem to improve much.

The 8-year-old has regained conciseness and is now aware of her surroundings. She has reportedly recognized her mother Jamie Lynn and everyone else.