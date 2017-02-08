Madonna Adopts 4-Year Twins' From Malawi, Singer Continues To Strengthen Infrastructure, Build Schools, Hospitals For Youth

Madonna is now officially a mother of two more adopted children. After wrapping up the legal paper work, the singer has now two more twin girls to accompany her.

Even though Madonna denied the pouring rumors last month, the high court of Malawi has permitted the 58-year old American prodigy the custody of 4-year old twin girls. The news surfaced on Tuesday and set a seal to the paper work alongside her lawyer, the twins' father and uncle who were witnesses during the adoption process.

According to People magazine, Mlenga Mvula, Malawi's judiciary spokesperson said that the twins' mother died in August 2012 right after she gave birth to them. As far as their upbringing is concerned, the twins' were taken into their grandmother's consideration.

"After their mother died, the children were looked after by their grandmother, who could not fully provide for them, so they were taken into an orphanage," Mvula explained.

The Guardian reports that the twins' will be adopted from the Home of Hope orphanage in Mchinji. The orphanage house is located near the Zambian border, where David Banda resided before adoption.

Madonna will be given custody of the twin girls named Stella and Esther. A government official will accompany her to lay out the formalities and ensure that a caring home is given to the girls.

Madonna is also a mother of 20-year old Lourdes Leon and 16-year old Rocco Ritchie. She adopted 11-year old son David Banda and daughter Mercy James from the same country in 2008 and 2009.

She is also the founding member of organization Raising Malawi, where she placed the foundation stone a decade ago. The alum intended to deliver a platform that targets eliminating poverty among the country's youth by giving a resilient infrastructure. The organization included building schools and hospitals for basic needs to be fulfilled.

This year the foundation aims to build Malawi's first pediatric surgery and intensive care unit for the impoverished. It will be named as Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care.

Mvula continued saying that Madonna has a special affiliation with Malawi. She has been quite enthusiastic regarding delivering facilities for the youth and is currently helping to expand the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

"They know Madonna very well in terms of the high-profile work she has done for the community."