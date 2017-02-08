David Beckham’s Leaked Email Scandal Reveals His Desperation For Knighthood

David Beckham is being publically disgraced after the footballer's leaked emails reveal dirty secrets. Dubbed as "Beckileaks", these materials highlight the soccer star's sad and desperate attempt to receive a knighthood from the Queen.

According to The Sun, "Beckileaks" is the name given to the cached materials of leaked emails that happened between Beckham and his advisers. The sports star allegedly became the victim of hackers/blackmailers who reportedly threatened to disclose expletive-filled emailed and documents if he doesn't pay £1million.

Advertisement

According to Radar Online, one of the message allegedly read, "They r a bunch of c***s. I expected nothing less. Who decides on the honors??" Beckham is talking about the knighthood committee.

Another one of Beckham's emails reportedly says, "It's a disgrace to be honest, and if I was American, I would have got something like this 10 years ago."

"Unless it's a knighthood f*** off," Beckham continued, as reported by The Sun. Clearly the soccer superstar is not happy to wait for a knighthood.

An insider told the UK Sun that Beckham's every public charity and appearance have been carefully planned. The ultimate goal was to appeal to the knighthood committee but sadly his agenda is now exposed.

It has been speculated that Beckham's Instagram account has been serving as the key platform to butter up the Honours Committee. He has compared himself to legendary actress Audrey Hepburn in his social media posts and also supported the Scottish referendum to please the Queen.

Beckham has even claimed that the opera singer Katherine Jenkins doesn't deserve her OBE. He has threw the whole situation away by saying it is a "f***ing joke".

Jenkins's manager, Professor Jonathan Shalit, told The Sun that Beckham rudely stated the singer was awarded for "singing at the rugby and going to see the troops plus taking coke". Shalit added that although Jenkins's has publically admitted to have used drugs but she has been clean for over ten years now.