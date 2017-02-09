Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

'Dargon Ball Xenoverse 2' DLC Pack 2 Trailer Teased The God Of Destruction and Vados; New Vehivle, Massive update & More

By Staff Writer
First Posted: Feb 09, 2017 04:10 AM EST
Dragon Ball XENOVERSE 2 - Champa Gameplay Trailer | PS4, X1, Steam

Dragon Ball XENOVERSE 2 - Champa Gameplay Trailer | PS4, X1, Steam(Photo : Youtube/Bandai Namco Entertainment America)

New characters are set to join the game when the "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" DLC arrives. As another DLC Dragon Ball is reportedly working by Bandai Namco which will obviously base on the anime series, "Dragon Ball Super." The new trailer is also been released to teased the new on board characters.

The forthcoming "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" DLC is expected to introduce a character from the "Dragon Ball Super" arc. Reports suggest that this new update is anticipated to bring a powerful character from the ongoing season of Dragon Ball. The character most likely includes the villain Zamasu, Champa (god of destruction), Vados, and Goku Black.

The superfusion of Vegeta and Goku is one of the thrilled by fans and with the use of Potara Earrings or more commonly known as Super Saiyan Vegito (Super Saiyan God). So basically, the "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" DLC Pack 2 is inspired by the Universe 7 vs. Universe 6 in the "Dragon Ball Super." As per the report of Crunchyroll, the inclusion and collaboration between the "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" and "Dragon Ball Super" characters was previously in the works before the anime came out.

The above information was revealed by Masayuki Hirano, the game producer anime. He further noted that due to an increasing clamor from players to join the anime character, Bandai Namco is happily to oblige. Moreover, Toki Toki City has been vastly bigger, so, fans can totally expect a more spacious city as it becomes bigger in the upcoming "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" DLC, iDigitalTimes has reported.

Not just that, as there will also be an introduction of a brand-new vehicle that is set to roam around in the bigger city. So, travel and communications options are also one of the expected features to have a massive update. Players can ride of fly the hover car around the Conton City, more so, an interaction between the players was also promised by Hirano in "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2."

There will be all new 8 attacks, one new vehicle, 3 new costumes, and new super souls and emotes. As of the moment there hasn't definitive release date of "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2," but it is expected to debut later this month.  

 

