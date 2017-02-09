All New 2017 Toyota Yaris Get A Facial, Tech, Engine Refreshed; Over 900 Parts Replaced Making Yaris More Refined & Efficient

Toyota just recently unveiled the new look of its Toyota Yaris as the supermini gets an extensive facelift. Toyota Yaris gets a sharper look, a 1.5- liter petrol engine, and more driver assists. The giant car company claimed that they have replaced more than 900 parts of Yaris, so, loyal Toyota users and buyers could expect that Yaris will sport new looks, new tech and much more.

As mentioned above, Toyota replaces over 900 parts of Yaris, though the familiar shape of the car remains. The Toyota ED2 design studio located in France has penned the rear and front ends, for the physical outlooks, Yaris is moving on with new catamaran-inspired trapezoidal grill upfront, with revised headlights and grill, Auto Express has reported.

In addition, the new headlight was put on and has come with LED DRLs (daytime running lights) on the high-trim models. Two all new colors have joined Toyota Yaris, the Tokyo Red and Hydro Blue and fresh wheel designs that round off in the external physic. The rear has been fitted with a bigger wing and bumper.

For the interior design of Toyota Yaris, the company claimed that they went for "fresh and modern" touch by presenting new colors, trim pieces, upholsteries, and redesigning the display and ergonomics of the 2017 Yaris. A combination of colors is also expected on the cabin, depending on the model.

As per the report of Auto Car, Toyota focuses more in the Europe market wherein the giant company is needed to adapt the real-world economy and emission standards in Europe. Toyota created an upsized, brand new, petrol engine for its Yaris. The previous 1.33-liter unit is now making way for the 1.5-litre, remains normally aspirated.

For the motor parts of Toyota Yaris has a high compression ratio of over 13.5:1 and able or running on the Atkinson cycle. Toyota brand claimed that Yaris motor parts are up to 12 percent more efficient than the preceding 1.33. Yaris is more powerful having 82kW and 136Nm up from the previous 73kW/125Nm.

Yaris is now more refined, big thanks to the numerous additional features and measures. It also goes big on its safety too, as with a raft of "Safety Sense" system such like the autonomous breaking, lane departure alert, and auto high beam. Toyota plans to officially launch the new Yaris in the second quarter of the year.