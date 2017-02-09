Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, February 09, 2017 | Updated at 7:32 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

'Teen Wolf' Season 6B; Lots Of Dark Horrors & Disgusting Stuff In The Season Of Fear; The Comeback Characters Of Beacon Hills

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 09, 2017 06:35 AM EST
'The Kiss That Opened the Rift' Official Sneak Peek | Teen Wolf (Season 6) | MTV

'The Kiss That Opened the Rift' Official Sneak Peek | Teen Wolf (Season 6) | MTV(Photo : Youtube/MTV)

"Teen Wolf" final winter episode was just a blast, the series is officially on its winter break and fans can't get enough of what will going to happen, as clearly everything and anything is possible. Reports suggest that the viewers of "Teen Wolf" should expect several of the old characters will return to the show.

Dylan O'Brien's (Stiles) character is finally back into the world of mortals where he swiftly reunited with Mr. Douglas, Lydia. But here comes Ghost Riders again, whose also finally out of Beacon Hill, and apparently all of the Riders are coming into great colleges.

MTV reported that though the lives of the characters are seemingly fine, fans should expect a new plan is brewing especially most of the pack members are off to different colleges. Lydia will be studying in MIT, Scott is heading to UC Davis, and Stiles will be at George Washington University where he will be studying a pre-FBI program.

According to Jeff Davis, the creator of the show "Teen Wolf," he stated that it is something new but it is also old. David hinted that the upcoming 10 episodes will most likely be a season of fear and a lot of dark horrors, as Scott and his supernatural friends will become pariahs once again and they're hunted and feared, CarterMatt has reported.

Davis further continued that a lot of disgusting stuff are set to come in "Teen Wolf," and this season is really in honor of the character of Stiles. David revealed that they knew they wouldn't have O'Brien full, then the accident happened that they had him even less.

He also unveiled that there was the bit of behind-the-scene trickery they did. Meanwhile, here are some of the character that will be coming back or will re-appear on the series "Teen Wolf:" Papa McCall, Derek Hale, Peter Hale, and Kira Yukimura.

So, as of the moment, there is no confirmed midseason premiere for the last 10 episodes of "Teen Wolf." But the series is expected to return on summer with a bang.  

 

SEE ALSO

Vegetarians' Mortality Rates Have Nothing To Do With Their Diet - Study

Palit Created GeForce GTX 1050 TI KalmX Graphic Card That Finally Eliminates Fan Noise!

Brad Pitt's 'World War Z' Is Officially Off The List Of Paramount Pictures To Air This Year; Production Hasn't Started Or The Movie Is Dead?

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Limited Edition Features, Price; More Standard Technology & Equipment Coming At Chicago Auto Show

All New 2017 Kia Soul Will Be Sporting 201-Horsepower Tuborcharged Engine, Soul Gets More Masculine With Visual Refesh

TagsTeen Wolf, Teen Wolf season 6B, Teen Wolf spoilers, Dylan O'Brien, Stiles, Scott

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Dead Sea Ancient Cave

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

dinozzo Tom Hiddleston Taylor Swift breakup

New England Patriots Victory Parade

Super Bowl 2017: The American Football Grand Final Quick Facts

The Super Bowl is the most awaited event for the Americans this year and every year.
UFC 200 - Weigh-in

Anderson Silva still interested in a matchup with Georges St-Pierre saying it is good for the sport; says he could have three or four more years in the sport but he would still be around for a fight.
F1 Grand Prix of Brazil - Practice

Michael Schumacher News: F1 Champion’s Family Hiding His Condition; Fans Told to 'Never Give Up'
Cristiano Ronaldo One Year Closer To Retirement, Will Real Madrid Struggle Mightily Without Their Superstar?

Cristiano Ronaldo One Year Closer To Retirement, Will Real Madrid Struggle Mightily Without Their Superstar?
NFL News: Brady & Belichick Combo Has Been Amazing, Pats Likely To Repeat Next Season

NFL News: Brady & Belichick Combo Has Been Amazing, Pats Likely To Repeat Next Season
Masai Ujiri

NBA News: Raptors Starting To Fall Apart, Need An Upgrade; New Team Overtaking No. 1 Spot In Rankings
NBA News: Zach LaVine's Injury Might Deal Huge Blow To His Future With Wolves

NBA News: Zach LaVine's Injury Might Deal Huge Blow To His Future With Wolves

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

iPad Air 3 & iPad Mini 5 Update: Release Date CONFIRMED, Apple to Refresh Lineups in March 2017

'Overwatch' News & Updates: Blizzard Sends Lucio to 'Heroes of the Storm'; Cheating Ps4, Xbox One Players Getting Mass Banned

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 78 Spoilers: 'Be Careful What You Wish For' Goku's In Alliance With The Best Fighter After Hearing The Ruthless Consequence

Happy Valentine’s Day For ‘Pokemon GO’ Players – ‘Friendship’ Element For Gen 2 Eevee Evolutions

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics