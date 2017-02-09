'Teen Wolf' Season 6B; Lots Of Dark Horrors & Disgusting Stuff In The Season Of Fear; The Comeback Characters Of Beacon Hills

"Teen Wolf" final winter episode was just a blast, the series is officially on its winter break and fans can't get enough of what will going to happen, as clearly everything and anything is possible. Reports suggest that the viewers of "Teen Wolf" should expect several of the old characters will return to the show.

Dylan O'Brien's (Stiles) character is finally back into the world of mortals where he swiftly reunited with Mr. Douglas, Lydia. But here comes Ghost Riders again, whose also finally out of Beacon Hill, and apparently all of the Riders are coming into great colleges.

MTV reported that though the lives of the characters are seemingly fine, fans should expect a new plan is brewing especially most of the pack members are off to different colleges. Lydia will be studying in MIT, Scott is heading to UC Davis, and Stiles will be at George Washington University where he will be studying a pre-FBI program.

According to Jeff Davis, the creator of the show "Teen Wolf," he stated that it is something new but it is also old. David hinted that the upcoming 10 episodes will most likely be a season of fear and a lot of dark horrors, as Scott and his supernatural friends will become pariahs once again and they're hunted and feared, CarterMatt has reported.

Davis further continued that a lot of disgusting stuff are set to come in "Teen Wolf," and this season is really in honor of the character of Stiles. David revealed that they knew they wouldn't have O'Brien full, then the accident happened that they had him even less.

He also unveiled that there was the bit of behind-the-scene trickery they did. Meanwhile, here are some of the character that will be coming back or will re-appear on the series "Teen Wolf:" Papa McCall, Derek Hale, Peter Hale, and Kira Yukimura.

So, as of the moment, there is no confirmed midseason premiere for the last 10 episodes of "Teen Wolf." But the series is expected to return on summer with a bang.