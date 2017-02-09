Anderson Silva Still Wants To Take On Georges St-Pierre – Hints It Better Happen Before He Retires

Anderson Silva revealed that he is still interested to take on Georges St-Pierre. The former middle weight MMA champion said that he may have three or four more years left in his fighting career and he is ready if ever this happens. Silva faces Derek Brunson at UFC 208 this Saturday night in Brooklyn but he is not talking about this fight. He is still obsessed about fighting St-Pierre and he thinks that this fight could do the industry good.

Before Conor McGregor took the spotlight at the MMA and the UFC, Anderson Silva and Georges St-Pierre were the talk of the press, says Fox Sports. Both fighters were champs of their respective divisions and were considered very popular amongst fans. This led MMA fans to pit them together calling them out into the octagon.

Silva said in an exclusive interview that a fight between him and St-Pierre would be great and will be a "big step" for the sport and for the fans. He described the dream fight as the best show for the MMA. Silva also said that at this time, it is about making matchups that fans would love to watch and therefore would bring a lot of viewers on pay-per-view.

Advertisement

The Spider also mentioned that he could have only three or four years in his career and thus this matchup better happen. Meanwhile, MMA Mania recalled that the Silva vs. St-Pierre match initially started when the Brazilian fighter and the French-Canadian ran out of athletes to compete with. Silva cleared out fighters at his division at 185 pounds while St-Pierre is king at his 170-pound division.

St-Pierre's jump to middleweight division did not happen and thus they never got to meet each other in the octagon. But as they say, an MMA fan could dream, right? Anderson Silva's fight against Derek Brunson happens at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on February 11, 2017, Saturday and is available via pay-per-view.