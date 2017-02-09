Kevin Durant’s Return To Oklahoma City Drama Put On Hold; Warriors Must Face Grizzlies First

The weekend is almost here and this means two heart-stopping events for the Golden State Warriors. First is Kevin Durant's return to his previous team in Oklahoma City which is dubbed as one of the most unforgettable moves this season. However, this will happen after the Warriors face the Grizzlies in their hometown.

Kevin Durant's journey home to Oklahoma City is an anticipated event, ESPN said. The Super Bowl is over and now the spotlight is on the NBA and even the most miniscule movements get magnified, more so Durant's comeback to OK. His return is scheduled to happen this weekend but will be first highlighted with a game that the Warriors may be dreading the entire season.

Durant will be headed to Chesapeake Energy Arena on Saturday night with his new team but before the said visit, the Warriors will have to face the Memphis Grizzlies, Sports World News reported. The Grizzlies is officially the only team that has beaten the Warriors twice this season. It's still fresh from the Warrior's memory how the Grizzlies won by 21 points in December 10. They were pounded mercilessly that day and surely they don't want a repeat that will surely affect their performance for the rest of the season.

The Golden State Warriors has just suffered from a tragic overtime loss in Sacramento but despite this the team still has a +12.8 average point performance. This number is currently 7 points higher than the Cavaliers who is currently leading the Eastern Conference. The Warriors can still keep their chins up despite Durant's transfer by setting a new single-season NBA record by simply keeping their average above +12.3.

Last season, the GSW only averaged +10.8 after winning a record-shattering 73 games. Therefore the OT loss will never be able to take the Warriors off their slot.

