Microsoft Rolling Out Cortana Beta Program For iPhones

Microsoft will soon roll out the beta program Cortana for iPhones.

The company has already introduced the beta program for other Android devices and the iPhone beta is currently being rolled out on a heavily restricted scale. For now only 1000 users from the US and the UK will get the access to the beta program for the testing.

According to TheMobileIndian Microsoft's Cortana is considered to be one of the most productive personal assistants, although it still needs some time to reach the desired audience mainly due to the sub par number of users using Windows Phone Operating system. However, Microsoft is still pushing the personal assistant and in another attempt to do so. Windows is all set to launch their beta program of Cortana for iOS platform.

As per Digit users privy to the beta will get access to some new features and integrations which Microsoft has stated will be steadily rolled out over the time. Cortana the AI assistant for personal gadgets has often proved to be one of the most efficient personal assistants on phone, and also be ranked higher than Siri in many cases.

Apple's Siri itself has been improved since its introduction with iOS 5. Despite Cortana's efficiency the AI assistant was exposed to only limited audiences on mobile due to the lack of proficiency of Windows phones.

Google has also attempted to capitalise on the growing use of personal assistants, by introducing Google Now for iOS. The search giant has also upped the game by upgrading its assistant, suitably called Google Assistant, which now features better efficiency, deeper integration and superior voice recognition over its predecessor.

Meanwhile, Nokia has also reportedly been working on its own personal assistant named 'Viki'. The Finnish-based company recently filed a trademark with the name 'Viki' and is probably related to an Artificial Intelligence-based personal assistant.