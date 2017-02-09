Taylor Swift, Tom Hiddleston Breakup: 'Thor' Actor Defends Whirlwind Relationship With Swift, Says It Was Real

No, it was not a staged romance.

"Thor" actor Tom Hiddleston said his short romance with the "Bad Blood" singer, Taylor Swift, was real. The relationship may have been brief, but it was real, Hiddleston reiterated.

When asked about his ex-girlfriend, Swift, Hiddleston only had kind words about the singer. Speaking to GQ Magazine in an interview, he described Swift as "generous" and "amazing" but while their relationship was brief, they both have enjoyed it while it lasted. Hiddleston also reiterated that his brief relationship with Swift was authentic and not what the rumors are saying.

Fans of both Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift were enraged when the two were photographed by paparazzi together. Rumors sprouted that the two were seemingly engaged in an elaborate publicity stunt for Swift. It didn't help that in several photos, Hiddleston was wearing the infamous "I heart T.S." shirt.

The Controversial Taylor Swift Merch Shirt

Hiddleston was snapped wearing the controversial "I heart T.S." shirt during Taylor Swift's Fourth of July celebration. It was one of the reasons why the rumors of his "fake" relationship with Swift caught the attention of netizens.

According to Telegraph, Tom Hiddleston explained that his wearing of the shirt was a "joke." Hiddleston was apparently hurt while playing games at Swift's celebratory event and he wanted to put a shirt on to not aggravate the wound. One of Swift's friends apparently offered the "I heart T.S." shirt and he gamely put it on all in good fun for the group.

Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift briefly dated in early 2016 but broke up after only several months of what seems like a whirlwind romance.

