'NCIS' Season 14 Episode 14 News: Team Join Hands With Private Investigators Including Anthony DiNozzo Sr. To Solve Killing Of Petty Officer

"NCIS" Season 14 Episode 14 pulled off a shock when the die-hard fans of the criminal series came across a special rendezvous with the old cast. While the team geared up to solve the routine murder case, the episode was interesting to watch as anything DiNozzo Sr. returns.

The team was allotted with a special murder case of a dead Petty Officer. The body being discovered by the pizza guy in a remote town just outside DC, the death raised serious concerns as to why Maya Kettering, home on leave from USS Tallahassee was strangulated.

According to Cartermatt, Agent Gibbs seemed enthusiastic and decided to give the case his exclusive attention. While Episode 14 of Season 14 titled as Nonstop not only included the NCIS team, it also welcomed a handful of experienced investigators from "The Sherlocks" a privately backed investigative organization.

Advertisement

While the team members of the "NCIS" are always subjected to acknowledgment and appraisal, the tables turned this time. "The Sherlocks" were assigned by the local sheriff to extend their assistance, the private investigation team kept on surprising Agent Gibbs and subordinates.

For those who missed the show, "NCIS" Season 14 Episode 14 had plenty of surprises up its sleeves. The episode welcomed Anthony DiNozzo's father as the new member of the investigation company. Anthony DiNozzo Sr. was subjected to the period of probation. While DiNozzo offered his undivided attention towards the case, he was disturbed over his son's Tony DiNozzo's absence.

A slight poignant aspect of the show, Tony DiNozzo was briefly remembered as a former NCIS agent. The show was able to shed light on DiNozzo's life in France while supporting his family. Returning back to the storyline, the NCIS team continues to search for clues. According to Celebrity Dirty Laundry, an interesting revelation was also disclosed as Jimmy Palmer turns out to be a member of "The Sherlocks", but failed to share the news with the rest of the members. Palmer attended the meetings, not on a regular basis, but often just like DiNozzo sr.

With the assistance offered by Anthony DiNozzo Sr. the team was able to catch the killer. In a surprising turn of events, it was unveiled that the sad widower was in fact not too shattered by his wife's death. The murderer wanted to clear off his way by killing his wife and starting a new life who had a baby on the way.

"NCIS" Season 14 Episode 14 wrapped up when Anthony DiNozzo was made a permanent member of the club. He also maintained that he would no longer accept orders from anyone except his new lady girlfriend.