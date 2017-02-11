Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Archaeologists Found 12th Dead Sea Scrolls Cave In Israel

By Debabtrata Sabud (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 11, 2017 09:00 PM EST
                                   The scientists have finally discovered a new cave in Israel. The new cave-the 12th so far- is used by Jews of the Second Temple era to hide scroll containing copies of the Hebrew Bible and other texts.

According to FOX NEWS, the archaeologists inside the cave found a blank scroll along with the remains of jars, cloth, and a leather strap. The researchers said this item were used to bind, wrap and hold the scroll.

The researchers found that the cave was looted long before the archaeologists excavated it. Inside the cave, they identified telltale signs, broken storage jars, and lids on its edges and in a tunnel in the back.

The NPR has reported that scientist claims that they have come to discovering new Dead Sea scrolls in 60 years. The scrolls appear to have been hidden in the desert near Qumran in the West Bank by a Jewish sect known as the essence that existed at the time of Jesus.

Oren Gutfeld, an archaeologist at the Hebrew University Institute and director said," the finding indicates beyond any doubt that the cave contained scrolls that were stolen". The scientists also found a string that would have tied the scrolls, as well as pottery, flint blades, and arrowheads.

However, the new report has suggested that the excavation of the cave is part of larger operations. The Israel Antiquities Authority is trying to find and excavates the cave in the Judean Desert that may hold archaeological remains.

The team of the researchers also found the iron remnants in the cave. The Hebrew University of Jerusalem said this was looted by Bedouins in the 1950s.

The students from Liberty University in Virginia are also part of this research. The archaeologist's claims that the important discovery of another scroll cave reveals the fact that lot of work remains to be done in the Judean Desert.

Meanwhile, the researchers believe that the new discovery will open the new era of science.

 

 

 

 

