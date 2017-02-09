Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, February 09, 2017

Ben Higgins, Laura Bushnell News: Loved-Up Pair Decides to Call It Quits; 'The Bachelor' Prodify Sick Of Pretending Fake Love

By Bisma Kaleem (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 09, 2017 08:26 AM EST
The A-listed couple Ben Higgins and Laura Bushnell were labelled as a fan favorite, but it seems like weddings plans are off for now. Although the engaged duo is soon to be married, their relationship underwent an emotional setback before they could take it to the next level.

Leading The Bachelor, Ben and Laura are the two new victims to paparazzi and internet debate. Rumors poured in last week that Ben is planning to bid farewell to his fiancée Laura, which were instantly called off, but Life and Style reported that the duo has in fact split up.

The source reveals that Laura and Ben were entangled in a tumultuous relationship. Their turbulent association became obvious before the holiday season and now they have officially decided to part ways.

"It's only a matter of time before they announce it."

Even though the duo turned heads, Ben and Laura couldn't cope up with the relationship stress. Possibly a bitter pill to swallow for Ben-Laura fanatics, the couple's disturbed chemistry allowed them to suffer a hard blow.

The source explains that Ben and Laura both craved different things, which turned out to be quarrelsome. Ben wanted Laura to settle down in Colorado, which she couldn't as LA seemed to be her only home.

She missed LA and wanted to move back, but knew that wasn't an option."

Brushing speculations aside, Laura was recently spotted in Mexico without her fiancé or the famous engagement ring, thus, giving the paparazzi stacks to talk about. Ben, however, took it to Instagram and established that they would continue to dwell amidst fake rumors and assumptions as they are under public eyes now.

Life and Style previously reported that Ben and Laura are living in a facade. Their relationship woes are serious and they have been faking their love for the sake of reality show 'Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After'.

The source says that Laura flipped out as she was sick of pretending. "She got sick of sitting at home being an 'almost housewife' to Ben.".

Unfortunately, Laura hopes to find her happily ever after. She seemed glad as she didn't have to pretend for a fake wedding in front of the whole world.

The Bachelor, Ben Higgins, laura bushnell

