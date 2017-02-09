iPhone 8 Release Date, Rumors & Specs: Apple 2017 iPhone to Cost Minimum $1,000 - What We Know So Far

Apple is set to release their next iPhone for 2017 and rumors are suggesting that the iPhone 8 may come more costly. The reason for the price hike is due to the rumored premium specs and the speculations that Apple is likely to celebrate the iPhone's 10th anniversary grandly.

Apple 2017 iPhone 8 $1,000 Price Tag

Apple will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of the iPhone and it is rumored that they will be celebrating its 2017 release in style. The handset which is tentatively being called the iPhone 8 will reportedly cost at least $1,000 per piece.

According to MacRumors, the iPhone 8 may cost at least $1,000 because of its rumored premium specs. While the cost is steep, the price is not far from the iPhone 7 Plus which is priced at $970 and consumers will be getting Apple's 10th anniversary iPhone after all.

Apple iPhone 8 Specs, Release Date and Rumors

To commemorate the 10th anniversary of the iPhone, Apple is reportedly pulling all the stops to make the iPhone 8 worthy. One of the biggest rumors regarding the iPhone 8 is that it will have an edgeless display and made to look like a piece of glass.

According to Telegraph, the iPhone 8 may have an all-glass body including the frame. The display size will reportedly at least 5 to 5.8 inches and the physical Home button may not even be there at all. Furthermore, the iPhone 8 line may have three different models similar to what they did with the iPhone 7 line.

As for the features, the iPhone 8 may support wireless charging and may be caused by an upgraded processor. The iPhone 8 may also come with an improved camera and may likely be powered by a new operating system rumored to be called the iOS 11. As for the release date, Apple may follow their release pattern for most of their iPhones which put the iPhone 8 to be released in September 2017.