Saturday, February 11, 2017 | Updated at 1:11 PM ET

Google Wins First City Wi-Fi Deal From Pune Smart City Development Corp.

By Bisakha Das Chowdhury (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 11, 2017 10:04 AM EST
Google Wi-Fi In Pune City India

Google Wi-Fi In Pune City India(Photo : TechDaily)

Search giant Google has won its first city Wi-Fi deal in collaboration with companies like IBM, RailTel, and Larsen and Toubro from Pune Smart City Development Corporation, a special purpose vehicle organised for the smart city mission in the city.

However the latest contract was at Rs 150 crore which also includes capital expenditure, operating expenditure and revenue sharing elements.

According to EconomicTimes Pune Municipal Commissioner Kunal Kumar told that 15-20 percent revenue will be generated through this citywide Wi-Fi network will be shared with the authority.

As per Digit Google will help for monetization the city's Wi-Fi network and deploy Google Station platform. This special platform has both monetization and Wi-Fi network management capabilities. And as far as last mile fiber connectivity's concern RailTel will give Wi-Fi hotspots in 200 place across the city of Pune.

The Google Station platform was basically meant for railway stations only, but it seems that Google is now extending it to other areas as well. Areas which are frequented by larger number of population which can be handled by the platform very easily.

This would also include places like malls, big shopping areas in the cities and many more. Google and RailTel is eventually working together to give Wi-Fi at 400 railway stations in the country.

Besides Wi-Fi, Google is also working with RailTel and L&T for variable message displays (VMD) that will be use to deliver important information and messages across 161 locations in the city.

IBM is also helping L&T set up a Smart City Operation Centre (SCOC) to integrate all the services and applications on a single platform, which will accommodate all future needs through integration of various citizen-centric applications. It will integrate 49 applications.

