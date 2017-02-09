Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, February 09, 2017 | Updated at 11:26 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Netflix Reboots 'The Magic School Bus' and Kate McKinnon is Ms Frizzle

By Mariel Mae Peralta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 09, 2017 10:19 AM EST
Premiere Of Sony Pictures' 'Ghostbusters' - Arrivals

Premiere Of Sony Pictures' 'Ghostbusters' - Arrivals(Photo : Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The '90s cartoon "The Magic School Bus" will be aired on Netflix and Ms Frizzle will be voiced by "Saturday Night Live" comedienne Kate McKinnon. The reboot was first announced several years ago, in 2014, and the project has been given the go-ahead signal.

According to Variety, the reimagined series will be entitled "The Magic School Bus Rides Again."

Kate McKinnon who is known for her many comedic performances on "Saturday Night Live" will be voicing Ms Frizzle or better known as "The Frizz" to those who know the show. Netflix confirmed McKinnon's casting this week. McKinnon will take the helm from Lily Tomlin who originally voiced Ms Frizzle from when the show was aired on PBS from 1994 to 1997.

Netflix, which is known for its highly acclaimed original series including "Stranger Things" and "Orange is The New Black," has been on a roll with a few revivals. Along with "The Magic School Bus," the streaming site has been bringing back popular '90s show like "Gilmore Girls."

Modern version

Netflix's "The Magic School Bus Rides Again" will keep up with the times as it will be "modernized." According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ms Frizzle will drive a more high tech bus and while the old school bus was in an iconic yellow color, it is not known if the new bus will have the same color.

Furthermore, "The Magic School Bus Rides Again" will delve into the latest technology currently available today to encourage the interest of the new generation of kids. It will reportedly feature the progress made in the fields relating to robotics, wearables and the advancement of camera technology. 

Are you excited to go with Ms. Frizzle and the class to science field trips in Netflix's "The Magic School Bus Rides Again"? Tell us what you think in the comments below.

SEE ALSO

'Logan' News & Update: Hugh Jackman's Last Wolverine Movie Looks Dramatic [TRAILER]

'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' News: See What Jack Sparrow is Up To in Newest 'Pirates of the Caribbean 5' Super Bowl Trailer [VIDEO]

'Stranger Things 2' News: Super Bowl 2017 Trailer Reveals Halloween Release, Trailer [VIDEO]

'Sherlock' Season 5: Mark Gatiss Explains Why He is Unfazed by Season 4 Fan Backlash; Fifth Season Rumors

‘Captain America’ Actor Chris Evans is Single Again; Here's Why He and Jenny Slate Reportedly Broke Up

TagsNetflix, Kate McKinnon, the magic school bus, The Magic School Bus Rides Again, Saturday Night Live, Netflix The Magic School Bus

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada Castro's funeral

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

SPORTS

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Trailer Netflix The Magic School Bus

Magic Johnson Speaks at NBA All-Star Game 2016

Magic Johnson Joins Los Angeles Lakers For Front Office Role

Magic Johnson will be returning to the Los Angeles Lakers team in a new front office advisory role.
Golden State Warriors v Miami Heat

Kevin Durant’s Return To Oklahoma City Drama Put On Hold; Warriors Must Face Grizzlies First
New England Patriots Victory Parade

Super Bowl 2017: The American Football Grand Final Quick Facts
UFC 200 - Weigh-in

Anderson Silva still interested in a matchup with Georges St-Pierre saying it is good for the sport; says he could have three or four more years in the sport but he would still be around for a fight.
F1 Grand Prix of Brazil - Practice

Michael Schumacher News: F1 Champion’s Family Hiding His Condition; Fans Told to 'Never Give Up'
Cristiano Ronaldo One Year Closer To Retirement, Will Real Madrid Struggle Mightily Without Their Superstar?

Cristiano Ronaldo One Year Closer To Retirement, Will Real Madrid Struggle Mightily Without Their Superstar?
NFL News: Brady & Belichick Combo Has Been Amazing, Pats Likely To Repeat Next Season

NFL News: Brady & Belichick Combo Has Been Amazing, Pats Likely To Repeat Next Season

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

iPad Air 3 & iPad Mini 5 Update: Release Date CONFIRMED, Apple to Refresh Lineups in March 2017

'Overwatch' News & Updates: Blizzard Sends Lucio to 'Heroes of the Storm'; Cheating Ps4, Xbox One Players Getting Mass Banned

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 78 Spoilers: 'Be Careful What You Wish For' Goku's In Alliance With The Best Fighter After Hearing The Ruthless Consequence

Happy Valentine’s Day For ‘Pokemon GO’ Players – ‘Friendship’ Element For Gen 2 Eevee Evolutions

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics