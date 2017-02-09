Netflix Reboots 'The Magic School Bus' and Kate McKinnon is Ms Frizzle

The '90s cartoon "The Magic School Bus" will be aired on Netflix and Ms Frizzle will be voiced by "Saturday Night Live" comedienne Kate McKinnon. The reboot was first announced several years ago, in 2014, and the project has been given the go-ahead signal.

According to Variety, the reimagined series will be entitled "The Magic School Bus Rides Again."

Kate McKinnon who is known for her many comedic performances on "Saturday Night Live" will be voicing Ms Frizzle or better known as "The Frizz" to those who know the show. Netflix confirmed McKinnon's casting this week. McKinnon will take the helm from Lily Tomlin who originally voiced Ms Frizzle from when the show was aired on PBS from 1994 to 1997.

Advertisement

Netflix, which is known for its highly acclaimed original series including "Stranger Things" and "Orange is The New Black," has been on a roll with a few revivals. Along with "The Magic School Bus," the streaming site has been bringing back popular '90s show like "Gilmore Girls."

Modern version

Netflix's "The Magic School Bus Rides Again" will keep up with the times as it will be "modernized." According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ms Frizzle will drive a more high tech bus and while the old school bus was in an iconic yellow color, it is not known if the new bus will have the same color.

Furthermore, "The Magic School Bus Rides Again" will delve into the latest technology currently available today to encourage the interest of the new generation of kids. It will reportedly feature the progress made in the fields relating to robotics, wearables and the advancement of camera technology.

Are you excited to go with Ms. Frizzle and the class to science field trips in Netflix's "The Magic School Bus Rides Again"? Tell us what you think in the comments below.